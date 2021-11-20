BTS members and Lizzo send fans into a frenzy after taking a selfie together at Harry Styles concert

Fans of BTS and Lizzo are going wild all across social media after spotting the two hanging out with one another at the Harry Styles concert that took place in Los Angeles.

The K-pop group were spotted flying to the city earlier this week, as they are scheduled to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards in a few days.

Having arrived early, the group were able to attend English pop-star Harry Styles' concert, where they coincidentally met American singer Lizzo. Fan-taken videos of the two interacting are currently blowing up on social media.

BTS and Lizzo sing and dance to Harry Styles together in LA

On November 17, 2021, Harry Styles was scheduled to perform at the Los Angeles Forum for his "Love on Tour" concert. At the concert, fans were shocked to see both Lizzo and BTS jamming out to the popstar's music together.

The two pop star acts took several pictures together. Fans, after spotting them from their seats, took videos and photographs of their favorites together.

Aanya ♡⁷ | uni @tetemystar guys we’re getting that bts x lizzo selfie soon screams guys we’re getting that bts x lizzo selfie soon screams https://t.co/d4T8ja4Oh7

Later on, R&B singer SZA also made an appearance as an attendee of the concert, snapping selfies with Lizzo.

They were all seen enjoying the concert to its fullest, singing their hearts out throughout the show while dancing and vibing to Styles' performance.

At one point in the concert, Harry Styles approached the part of the stage closer to the two musical acts and acknowledged them through his movements.

BTSChartDaily⁷ @BTSChartDailyx

Harry is interacting with @BTS_twt and Lizzo on the concert !! Harry is interacting with @BTS_twt and Lizzo on the concert !!https://t.co/I60Y7I3sVP

Lizzo and BTS have expressed their love for one another on multiple occasions. The two acts are seemingly close, with Lizzo even wearing a shirt that said "Vmin" (a combination of the names of the group's members V and Jimin) while performing a cover of their hit single Butter on BBC Radio's Live Lounge.

In a later interview, the group stated that they saw the cover and thoroughly enjoyed it, giving her a thumbs up for the performance.

Fans were especially happy to see the K-pop band enjoying themselves at the concert. Earlier this month, the ARMYs (the official name for BTS fans) were shocked to see the number of scheduled appearances the group was slated to carry out by the end of the year.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha