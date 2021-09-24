LIZZO gives off strong VMIN stan energy as she dons a top with the 95 liners’ name

American singer Lizzo wearing a VMIN crop top for her Radio 1's Live Lounge 'Butter' performance, has sent ARMYs into a frenzy. On September 23, BBC Radio dropped a teaser of Lizzi covering BTS' Butter on Twitter.

Giving off bright and powerful enegry in an orange outfit, the spotlight is on Lizzo's crop top, which has a big bold 'VMIN' written on it in grey. Since the teaser drop, ARMYs seem to be lost in thought obsessing over the crop top, much more than the Butter performance!

ARMYs react to Lizzo wearing VMIN crop top at Radio 1's Live Lounge

BBC Radio released a teaser of the American hip hop singer covering BTS' record-breaking hit Butter on her latest Live Lounge performance. While fans are excited over one of the top Hollywood singer's cover, their focus is more on the outfit that Lizzo has chosen to don.

'VMIN' is a combination of BTS' '95 liners friends, often called best friends and soulmates, V and Jimin. The members were born in 1995 and give off soulmate vibes whenever they are together.

Lizzo has previously revealed that her bias in BTS is Jimin. She also shared in an Instagram live that she loves the friendship between the two friends. That, coupled with her desire to collaborate with the septet, might have made her wear her heart on her sleeves. Or, in this case, on a top.

Fans love Lizzo's direct way of sending and showing love to the two BTS members she loves the most. And ever since the reveal, ARMYs have now added her to the 'Presidents of VMIN love club'.

The crop top has also brought up nostalgic times, as fans are now trending memories of Jimin and V's friendship on Twitter. From their fun times together to performing on stage, they're spamming both the micro-blogging site and Weverse, trying to make the 95 liners notice they're missing them.

A few days ago on September 16, Lizzo even uploaded a freestyle rap about Jimin and V's friendship, quote-tweeting a fan's request.

It'll be interesting to see if BTS, especially Jimin and V, take note of Lizzo's cover and upload a tweet about it. It will finally give ARMYs an official VMIN update - whether a photo, text or video - something they have been desiring for a long time.

Lizzo's Butter performance released on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on September 23 at 11:00 AM.

