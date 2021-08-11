Excitement over a V-min live trends after BTS idol Jimin tells fans he will talk to Taehyung about doing a mandako live soon

After Jungkook and Jin, BTS star Jimin did a VLive for the army and the news he shared excited the fans. Those who ship BTS idols Jimin and Taehyung had been waiting a while for the two stars to come on VLive together again.

However, it has been a long time since the two were seen together. When Jimin announced during his individual VLive that he would ask Taehyung aka V about doing one together soon, fans were extremely delighted.

He said during the Vlive,

"There were also questions about Mandako. I'll ask Taehyung about doing Mandako."

What is BTS Jimin referring to with "mandako"

Mandako is the word that BTS' star Jimin used when he spoke about doing a live with Taehyung. Many fans were not aware of what mandako meant. Mandako is the title that V and Jimin used for their VLive sessions together. The two have appeared together in a few over the years.

I hope they bring it back. I’ve never seen one live before. They were both hilarious. — rohan ⁷ (@rohan_midoriya) August 10, 2021

ahh I miss mandako pic.twitter.com/9s1Lr4l8T6 — 말카⁷ (@eternallyhyyh) August 10, 2021

I miss mandako and taekook or vsope too. But, we haven't seen taejin right — khai_bulls (@kbcoffeeonme) August 10, 2021

All of these have entertained fans, especially the ones who shipped V and Jimin together. After Jimin announced that he will check with Taehyung, VMin and Jimin charted as one of the top trends on Twitter.

BTS Jimin had 2 million live users on his VLive session

Many fans were extremely upset after they missed BTS idol Jimin's live session. In fact, during the live session, Jimin expressed surprise after seeing 2 million users show up despite the time that he had chosen.

it's 2am here, usually their lives are around 5am - 10am here so i just went to sleep hoping it would be the same now 😫 and i woke up 10min after he ended it because I was cold, I checked my phone and saw all the notifications, im 💀 pic.twitter.com/1HMBCb4c6u — fer⁷ (@jungkkaos) August 10, 2021

I thought you were watching the live so I didn't spammed you sfkfkqn 😭 — Avika⁷🍇 (@cocoseagull) August 10, 2021

Feeling bad for you bestie 😭but life goes on well I'm from India so here the timing is 4:30hr slower than kst so we usually don't get late at all luckily🖐️🌝 pic.twitter.com/0EFFDniyBD — Appu_07💜 (@143Blinkarmy) August 10, 2021

Many fans felt aggrieved after missing Jimin's Vlive. Some expressed that Jimin's was the only one they had missed, out of the seven idol's VLive sessions.

Is VLive going to be shut down by BTS's home agency HYBE?

Meanwhile, rumors have spread online that VLive as a platform will be shut down by HYBE, the corporation that also houses BTS' Big Hit Entertainment.

Naver's application became the subject of this rumor after HYBE Corporation acquired 49% of beNX. So it was believed that beNX would be integrated into Weverse. This led to speculation that VLive would be shut down. However, this would end up as a disadvantage for artists who are not represented by big agencies.

If VLive were to be shut down, SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment, among others, would start their own platforms. BLACKPINK is already on Weverse after HYBE invested in YG Entertainment.

However, smaller agencies cannot afford to build platforms like this. As a result, there was backlash from netizens and it was directed towards groups handled by HYBE, such as BTS.

Later, a source was quoted in Allkpop stating that Naver did not plan on shutting down VLive. The source did mention that soon enough, stars who are represented by the big corporations would end up leaving VLive and enter the in-house fan interaction platforms.

