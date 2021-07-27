Top 5 most popular BTS songs as of 2021

A top 5 list of BTS' most popular hits is quite difficult to write, owing to the massive popularity of the band itself and the virality of every song they've put out. The 7-member K-pop band under Big Hit Entertainment is a hot and trending topic, constantly in demand.

Taking into account their non-stop releases, it may be difficult to keep up with their pace. For that purpose, we've listed our personal take on the top five most popular BTS songs as of 2021.

Disclaimer: This list is not definitive by any means and is purely based on the author's opinions. It is also unranked and numbered for the organization.

Which is the most popular BTS song in 2021?

1) Permission to Dance

BTS' "Permission to Dance" is the most popular song in the world, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Global Charts. https://t.co/qBYT297mhM — billboard (@billboard) July 24, 2021

"Permission to Dance" is BTS' latest song release, which came out on the 9th of July, 2021. It is an all-English track that was written with the help of English pop star Ed Sheeran. The song has been breaking records since it dropped. Earlier today, it hit number 1 on the Billboard Global Charts.

2) Butter

Comedian and radio host Kim Shinyoung on the radio today said that amongst the songs athletes request for when they win a gold medal, ‘Butter’ by @BTS_twt is the most popular along with ‘Dynamite.’

pic.twitter.com/txjEAxbxF8 — lyssy⁷ (@btsbaragi_jk) July 23, 2021

BTS' "Butter" is another one of their all-English tracks that has broken several world records with its performance and popularity. The song broke the record for the most viewers for the premiere of a YouTube video, the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-streamed Spotify track in 24 hours.

3) Boy With Luv

BOY WITH LUV PLAYING IN DJ KHALED’S SNAP STORY SHOPPING IN MIAMI AT DOLCE & GABBANA IS THIS REAL LIFE pic.twitter.com/pvrOoxkAjv — taniakoo⁷ biases jungscoop (@kookoo4v) March 16, 2021

"Boy With Luv" is one of the few title tracks BTS has released with a featuring artist, including American pop singer Halsey. The song was released on the 12th of April, 2019, and at the time held the record for the most-viewed YouTube video within 24 hours after its release.

4) Fake Love

"Fake Love" is another smash hit of BTS', released on the 18th of May, 2018. It is a part of the "Love Yourself" album series, specifically from "Tear." The track won Song of the Year and Best Pop Song at the Korean Music Awards in 2019. It was also certified as double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

5) IDOL

"Idol" broke the internet at its release, owing to its incredible visuals, intense choreography, and energetic sound. Much like the other tracks listed in this article, the BTS song has been played in stores, cafés, restaurants, sports stadiums, etc., all over the world. It was released in 2018 on the 24th of August.

