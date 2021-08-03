BTS Jimin's top 5 high notes as of 2021

BTS' Jimin is a lead vocalist for the group, and with reason. One of the most well-known aspects about him is his spectacular ability at belting out extremely high notes almost effortlessly, showing no signs of wear or exhaustion on his face afterward; almost like it was just a walk in the park.

For that reason, we've compiled a list of what we consider to be some of Jimin's best high notes out of all the music BTS has released so far.

Disclaimer: This list is unranked and numbered only for the purpose of organization.

Which is Jimin's best high note?

5) Lie

"Lie" is the name of Jimin's solo track, from BTS' 2016 album "Wings." His high note aids the beautiful transition of the song into its slow paced, carefully crafted bridge, where Jimin is lifted into the air. The whole song is a surreal experience, but the K-pop idol's beautifully kept note is the cherry on top.

4) Let Me Know

"Let Me Know" is an older song of BTS', released as a track in their "Skool Luv Affair" album, which came to the fore on the 12th of February in 2014. Jimin belted out a beautiful high-note to finish off the song, showing off his impressive range at the higher end.

3) Hold Me Tight

"Hold Me Tight" is another older song from BTS, released in April 2015 on their "The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt. 1" album. The song was produced with the help of V or Kim Taehyung, of BTS.

Jimin's high note complements the end of the bridge, transitioning right into the last chorus of the song.

2) Butterfly

Jimin is once again flawlessly executing high notes; this time in BTS' "Butterfly," a track from their "The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt. 2" album that came out on the 30th of November, 2015.

Not only does he pull off an impressively stable high note, but also harmonizes with fellow member Jungkook on the same pitch.

1) Am I Wrong

Definitely one of the most impressive high notes Jimin has pulled off to date. "Am I Wrong," from BTS' "Wings" album, is a sample of Keb' Mo's song of the same name, a politically charged song criticizing those remaining neutral in times of wrong-doing and crisis.

Not much needs to be said about Jimin's high notes here, as the audio does all the talking that it needs to.

