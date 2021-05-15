What is BTS’s Jimin’s net worth? ARMY celebrates as band’s 59th track, FRIENDS, achieves 100 million streams on Spotify

The Jimin-written BTS single, “Friends,” has become the K-Pop boy group’s 59th track to cross 100 million streams on Spotify. The song was performed by Jimin and V as a sub-unit and is the fifteenth track in BTS’s fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7.”
Friends is one of BTS’s experimental songs, and its Korean title translates to “friends of the same age.” Fans even guessed before the song’s release that Jimin and V, who are of the same age, would sing the song.
The song’s lyrics signify a friendship that grew as the members, new to Seoul when they started their journey, leaned on each other as they made a new beginning.
Friends is one of several songs written by Jimin that have found success. The BTS member has written for the group since its beginning, including tracks such as “Outro: Circle Room Cypher,” “Boyz with Fun,” “Lie,” “Promise,” and “Dis-ease.”
Friends is also the first song written, composed, and produced by Jimin to be nominated for the Gaon Chart Music Awards in 2020.
While he has not released a solo album yet, the singer’s songs show that it will be a bestseller when he does release it. The vocalist is not afraid of challenging himself and experimenting with new styles.
As the main vocalist and a songwriter, Jimin is one of the most reputable BTS members in South Korea, reflecting in his net worth.
Also read: ARMYs rejoice as BTS set to appear on Friends Reunion special on HBO Max: Release date, guest star cast, and more details revealed
What is BTS’ Jimin’s net worth?
According to Seoul Space, BTS members individually have a base net worth of $16 million -— $8 million from their annual pay as members of the group and $8 million from each member’s 68,000 shares of HYBE stock. On top of this, each member earns differently, given their varied income based on additional activities.
Jimin ranked #1 in the 100 Idol Individual Brand Reputation rankings for 19 consecutive months. According to Celebrity Net Worth, with his songwriting credits and other activities, Jimin’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.
Also read: What is BTS’s SUGA’s net worth? Rapper sets record as D-2 becomes most-streamed album by a Korean soloist
What fans are saying about the new achievement
ARMY took to social media to congratulate Jimin on the newest achievement, with Friends crossing 100 million streams on Spotify.
Also read: BTS’s V becomes fifth Korean soloist to reach 3 million followers as fans await release of his first mixtape
Curiously, the new achievement comes just days after BTS was confirmed to be a special guest at the reunion special for the NBC sitcom, “Friends,” later this year.
Also read: BTS’ net worth: How much each member of the K-pop group earns