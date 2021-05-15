What is BTS’s Jimin’s net worth? ARMY celebrates as band’s 59th track, FRIENDS, achieves 100 million streams on Spotify

The Jimin-written BTS single, “Friends,” has become the K-Pop boy group’s 59th track to cross 100 million streams on Spotify. The song was performed by Jimin and V as a sub-unit and is the fifteenth track in BTS’s fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7.”

Friends is one of BTS’s experimental songs, and its Korean title translates to “friends of the same age.” Fans even guessed before the song’s release that Jimin and V, who are of the same age, would sing the song.

The song’s lyrics signify a friendship that grew as the members, new to Seoul when they started their journey, leaned on each other as they made a new beginning.

Friends is one of several songs written by Jimin that have found success. The BTS member has written for the group since its beginning, including tracks such as “Outro: Circle Room Cypher,” “Boyz with Fun,” “Lie,” “Promise,” and “Dis-ease.”

Friends is also the first song written, composed, and produced by Jimin to be nominated for the Gaon Chart Music Awards in 2020.

While he has not released a solo album yet, the singer’s songs show that it will be a bestseller when he does release it. The vocalist is not afraid of challenging himself and experimenting with new styles.

As the main vocalist and a songwriter, Jimin is one of the most reputable BTS members in South Korea, reflecting in his net worth.

What is BTS’ Jimin’s net worth?

According to Seoul Space, BTS members individually have a base net worth of $16 million -— $8 million from their annual pay as members of the group and $8 million from each member’s 68,000 shares of HYBE stock. On top of this, each member earns differently, given their varied income based on additional activities.

Jimin ranked #1 in the 100 Idol Individual Brand Reputation rankings for 19 consecutive months. According to Celebrity Net Worth, with his songwriting credits and other activities, Jimin’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.

What fans are saying about the new achievement

ARMY took to social media to congratulate Jimin on the newest achievement, with Friends crossing 100 million streams on Spotify.

"Friends" has now achieved 100 million streams on Spotify. It is BTS' 59th track to ever reach this milestone.



It is a song friends Jimin and V performed as a sub-unit, and Jimin wrote, composed and produced.#Friends100M

CONGRATULATIONS PRODUCER JIMIN AND V pic.twitter.com/jjFysp4X2E — Jimin Global 🌏 (@JiminGlobal) May 15, 2021

remember how shy jimin got when introducing Friends & talking about producing it...



congratulations producer jimin & v #Friends100M pic.twitter.com/VdJZoOhQG8 — jimin my beloved (@liIjiminvert) May 15, 2021

‘Friends’ has reached 100m streams on spotify! CONGRATULATIONS PRODUCER JIMIN AND V!



#Friends100M @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Btt2ozKlvc — jimin pics (@parkjiminpics) May 15, 2021

Twitter Trends |



"CONGRATULATIONS PRODUCER JIMIN" is trending under Jimin as fans celebrate "Friends" surpassing 100M streams on Spotify 👏



Continue using the keyword and let's trend it in more places soon☺ pic.twitter.com/cvaDGLGUys — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) May 15, 2021

seeing such warm & touching song getting what it deserves makes me so incredibly happy... congratulations producer jimin & v I’m so proud of you



#Friends100Mpic.twitter.com/EbVzcCEJCX — jimin my beloved (@liIjiminvert) May 15, 2021

and Friends, a bside, became one of the best songs released in 2020, it had such a fresh sound, it was nominated for GOAN SOTY, and now reached 100M streams 😭😭😭😭😭



congratulations producer jimin and v #Friends100M pic.twitter.com/uyeaQwnwfA — ᴮᴱ ⁷ 🧈 (@sarasfilter) May 15, 2021

Friends achieved 100 million streams on Spotify! ❤️



“#Friends100M” and “CONGRATULATIONS PRODUCER JIMIN AND V” are being used to celebrate 🥳pic.twitter.com/M1v0Sm7NpH — jimin pics (@JAMJAMPICS) May 15, 2021

"Friends" showcased its popularity across many major streaming services and charts.



On Spotify, the song achieved:

#10 Most Streamed Korean Song of 2020

#32 Top K-Pop track of 2020 Playlist



CONGRATULATIONS PRODUCER JIMIN#JIMIN #V #지민 #뷔 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cW41aaLGau — TJP (@TheJiminPost) May 15, 2021

Friends, produced by Jimin, and subunit formed by Jimin and Taehyung has surpassed 100M streams on Spotify! It is BTS's 59th Song to do so! #Friends100M



CONGRATULATIONS PRODUCER JIMIN pic.twitter.com/egDJB7Cf67 — 지국차트 ♡ SLOW (@jikookchartdata) May 15, 2021

“i wanted to make something really exciting, kind of like a “wow” song” “it’s the most emotional song in the entire album for me” - writer / producer Park Jimin 🥺#Friends100M pic.twitter.com/PyjUPzAcks — ᴮᴱ ⁷ 🧈 (@sarasfilter) May 15, 2021

im so proud of him, vmin did so well on this track and the choir was beautiful

congratulations Producer Jimin

congratulations V #Friends100M pic.twitter.com/W0RXE9Cmma — ᴮᴱ ⁷ 🧈 (@sarasfilter) May 15, 2021

INFO • "Friends" produced by Jimin and performed with V, has surpassed 100 Million streams on Spotify.



A hit known for its record-breaking achievements but also for its celebration of a 9-year strong friendship.



CONGRATULATIONS PRODUCER JIMIN#JIMIN #V #지민 #뷔 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Ot6pF5JUMl — TJP (@TheJiminPost) May 15, 2021

exactly what song of the century deserves congratulations producer jimin and taehyung🥺#Friends100Mpic.twitter.com/3snBzbBSbu — JIMIN JIMIN JIMIN 🧈 (@pjmnyoon) May 15, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS PRODUCER JIMIN

Since the day I liked Jimin and Bangtan, I'm always happy because many achievements hit me in the face everyday 😎 https://t.co/0YzkvxGD6k — BUTTER IS COMING 🎉🎉🎉 (@JIMJIMJINJIN1) May 15, 2021

Curiously, the new achievement comes just days after BTS was confirmed to be a special guest at the reunion special for the NBC sitcom, “Friends,” later this year.

