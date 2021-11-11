BTS swamped with a packed year-end schedule, including Jingle Ball tour, concert, and other events

Fans of BTS (also known as ARMYs) are surprised to see how packed the seven-member K-pop group is at the end of the year.

Also known as Beyond the Scene, the group is to appear at several different events, including launching their first offline concert tour since the pandemic swept the globe.

Details of BTS' packed November-December schedule

BTS is a seven-member K-pop group under Big Hit Music. They debuted in 2013 with their hit single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. The group has grown to be one of the most popular K-pop groups across the globe.

Many fans of the group update others in the community on upcoming performances, releases and anything else of the sort that they have scheduled. According to fan-compiled lists based on information that Big Hit Music has released, the group is set to be extremely busy over the next few weeks.

On November 22, 2021, BTS will be at the 2021 American Music Awards, where they will be performing a remix of their English single Butter alongside American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The group has also been nominated for several awards, for which fans are currently leading mass-voting parties for them.

Soon after that, on November 28 and 29, they will kick off the first leg of their "Permission to Dance on Stage" offline concert tour in Los Angeles, California, United States.

They will continue to have offline concert dates in Los Angeles until December 3rd. On December 4th, the K-pop group will be performing at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stage in Los Angeles, while celebrating member Kim Seokjin's (or simply Jin's) birthday.

A week later, on December 11, 2021, they will be attending the 2021 MAMA show in their home country of South Korea.

With this many scheduled performances and appearances, ARMYs are happy to see the K-pop band thriving as much as they are.

Recently, ARMYs have been celebrating Kim Seokjin as he lent his voice to an OST in the newly-aired K-drama Jirisan.

In addition, Kim Namjoon, the leader of the group, hit 180 credits in KOMCA, making him the second most-credited artist under the institution.

Edited by Danyal Arabi