BTS revealed to be performing at the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour held by iHeartRadio

After iHeartRadio's recent announcement, fans of BTS (ARMYs) are rejoicing as they'll be able to spot the K-pop band in the 2021 edition of the brand's Jingle Ball Tour.

The seven member K-pop boy band under Big Hit Music will be making their return to the Jingle Ball Tour in December 2021. Previously, BTS performed at the iHeartRadio music event in 2019.

BTS to perform at the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour, alongside Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and others

According to the official iHeart website, BTS will be performing at the Los Angeles leg of the tour on 3 December 2021 at the Forum.

The K-pop band will be performing alongside other big acts in the music industry, including ones they've collaborated with before such as Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X. Other acts who will also be performing on the mentioned date include Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, The Kid Laroi, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, and Tiktok star Dixie D'Amelio.

This isn't BTS' first foray into the world of Jingle Ball. In 2019 the K-pop band performed Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Make It Right, and Boy in Luv (featuring a special appearance from Halsey) over a roughly 15 minute stretch.

BTS are seemingly booked and busy, as the band is scheduled to perform at the SoFi Stadium for the Inglewood leg of their "Permission To Dance On Stage" offline tour just a day before their iHeartRadio appearance.

The tour is the K-pop group's first to be held two years into the pandemic, a factor contributing to the fiery hype and excitement surrounding the occasion. Earlier this year, Big Hit Music (the band's entertainment label) unfortunately had to cancel their "Map of the Soul" tour owing to the worsening condition of the COVID-19 situation.

Fans of K-pop will be excited to hear that BTS isn't the only K-pop act that they'll be able to catch on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour this year. Starship Entertainment's Monsta X is scheduled to perform on four separate dates. Unfortunately, the bands will not be performing together as they are scheduled on different days.

