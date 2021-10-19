MAMA 2021 lineup to reportedly have Justin Bieber, AKB48, BTS, NiziU, aespa and more

A rumored MAMA 2021 lineup list naming Justin Bieber, BTS, AKB48, and others has been doing the rounds on social media. The full lineup has garnered mixed reactions as fans have noticed the absence of top groups such as BLACKPINK, NCT Dream, and others.

Fans, particularly Korean netizens, are also disgruntled that Japanese groups are being called to perform at the MAMA, while some of the most prominent groups remain excluded. Justin Bieber’s addition to the rumored lineup particularly has fans excited.

Rumored MAMA 2021 lineup with BTS, NiziU, AKB48, Justin Bieber and others stirs up the K-pop community

The Mnet Asian Music Awards are among one of the most highly-anticipated year-end awards ceremonies. Mnet announced the iconic Lee Hyori as the first female MAMA host to make this year more extravagant, fuelling enthusiasm.

With a great name such as Lee Hyori attached as the host, the lineup is also expected to be grand. Since October 16, a rumored MAMA 2021 lineup has been doing the rounds on social media.

The lineup names include BTS, Japanese group AKB48, JYP Entertainment's NiziU, ATEEZ, aespa, TXT, BoA, Psy, etc. However, one name that attracts eyeballs is Justin Bieber.

Since HYBE's acquisition of Ithaca Holdings, Bieber's talent management company, and both HYBE groups are rumored for performances, having American pop icon Justin Bieber does make it seem like a distant reality.

The blog post with the rumored MAMA 2021 lineup states:

Screenshot from Pann Nate blog post

First lineup: BTS, TWICE

Second lineup: Stray Kids, ATEEZ, TXT

Third lineup: SEVENTEEN, ITZY, NCT 127, Red Velvet, aespa

Fourth lineup: Lee Hyori, JY Park, Psy, BoA, Street Woman Fighter

Fifth lineup: Justin Bieber, AKB48, NiziU, JO1

On the one hand, K-pop fans are ecstatic with the rumored setlist showing Bieber because they know most idols love him.

On the other hand, fans are upset with Japanese groups being included in the setlist. It even excludes some of the biggest names in K-pop, such as BLACKPINK, NCT Dream, and MONSTA X, which has made them more disgruntled.

foReVer ♔ @heroes_twt @nozetube @rosaltube Street Woman fighter is in MAMA lineup Street Woman fighter is in MAMA lineup https://t.co/ixYIma3uPc People would believe Justin Bieber attending MAMA more than Red Velvet at this point.. SM this is all your fault twitter.com/rosaltube/stat… People would believe Justin Bieber attending MAMA more than Red Velvet at this point.. SM this is all your fault twitter.com/rosaltube/stat…

ari @HEONHIVE jooheon after finding out justin bieber is going to the MAMA’s and he can’t go bc they’re blacklisted by mnet jooheon after finding out justin bieber is going to the MAMA’s and he can’t go bc they’re blacklisted by mnet https://t.co/EDIGGZP3Kg

Comments on Pann Nate, the online community, are filled with varied opinions even though MAMA hasn't confirmed the lineup. One user noted that "Bieber belongs to HYBE," so even if he might not appear in person, he may appear in a video.

Others also asked where IU (a strong contender for MAMA 2021 daesangs), MONSTA X, NCT Dream, and BLACKPINK were.

Korean fans even exclaimed why Japanese idols were coming over for MAMA 2021, with one comment explicitly asking if they ever even charted on music streaming charts.

However, some fans do realize that the lineup posted by the netizen is speculative. MAMA is yet to announce its 2021 lineup.

This year's MAMA will also release JY Park, Psy, and CL documentaries on October 28.

MAMA 2021 will be held on December 11, 2021.

