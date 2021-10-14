"But it feels really right": Coldplay comes to BTS' defense, as German host downplays the K-pop band's contributions

The golden collaboration between BTS and Coldplay shines once again, as the British rock band gushed about BTS on German TV show Late Night Berlin.

Colplay and BTS collaborated for the single My Universe, which was released on September 24, to massive critical acclaim. The hit single has lyrics both in Korean and English. The song has been co-written by RM, Suga and J-Hope from BTS, along with Coldplay members.

The two bands have demonstrated their mutual love for each other time and again, with BTS and Coldplay each being fans of each other's work. Coldplay's interview on Late Night Berlin is testament to their mutual respect.

Coldplay defends BTS as 'Late Night Berlin' host compares the contributions of both bands

Coldplay's front liner Chris Martin and drummer Will Champion recently made an appearance on the 100th episode of the German talk show Late Night Berlin.

Martin and Champion took this opportunity to talk about the well-received BTS Colplay collaboration and their experience working on it. The Coldplay stars evidently couldn't get enough of the Korean band.

Chris Martin, who has admitted to being a big fan of the K-pop band even before working with them, said,

It felt really cool to have two bands that shouldn’t be in love, you know what I mean? We really love them, and we’re playing that song all over the place right now, and it’s super fun.

Martin revealed that though he doesn't know Korean, he has made the effort to learn some of the language, so that he could do My Universe justice in the absence of BTS.

And when they’re not with us, we get to sing in Korean … So, I’m just really…

The host of the show, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, expressed surprise at this information, to which Coldplay's drummer, Will Champion said,

Oh, he’s learned to. It’s very impressive.

Coldplay's lead singer also opened up about how the collaboration had initially appeared "weird" to many, but to Martin himself, it made perfect sense, given the song's message.

It’s just a very joyful experience for us … It’s a completely weird idea…

It seems as if the host was one of those very people who considered it weird, given his enthusiastic "It is!", to which Chris Martin said,

But it feels really right.

mia⁷♡ jk lover @jungkookssworld bts and coldplay together is just good people who love music and wants to bring the world together with it, they're really everything. like the comfort, happiness and peacefulness they radiate makes my heart feel warm and safe bts and coldplay together is just good people who love music and wants to bring the world together with it, they're really everything. like the comfort, happiness and peacefulness they radiate makes my heart feel warm and safe

Late Night Berlin host Umlauf also pointed out the difference in years of experience between the two groups, BTS and Coldplay.

Host Klaas Heufer Umlauf: Even though, of course, you’re long in the business. Yeah, you might know … But it’s been a while, 25 years ago. It’s a good while.

Chris Martin: It’s a long while.

Host Klaas Heufer-Umlauf: A long while, yeah, okay. I don’t want to say that you’re very long in the business to say that you are…

Chris Martin: We’re old men!

Will Champion: It’s fair enough.

Chris Martin: In the music business, we are.

Umlauf went on to say that BTS, compared to Colplay's 25 years, has not been in the music industry very long, having made their debut as a band only in 2013, which makes it eight years.

But BTS, compared to your career, they are not that long in the business, this is what I want to say, you know, but—

Both Coldplay members were quick to come to BTS' defense, not letting the host finish his statement. Martin and Champion said that regardless of how long they had been in the industry, BTS is as accomplished as anyone else, perhaps even more.

Champion pointed out,

They’ve done their eight albums. They’ve done almost more albums than we have. Yeah, you know they’re very experienced.

Chris Martin added that BTS' eight albums in only eight years only highlights how hardworking the Korean band is, having worked non-stop. While the host allegedly tried to trivialize it by saying "they're faster," Martin and Champion immediately corrected him, pointing out, "They work hard!"

Fans of BTS believe the Late Night Berlin host was clearly not taking BTS seriously. While one can't say for certain what the host meant, his tone has been questioned by ARMY. Fans, though, have appreciated how Coldplay members were ready to stick up for their friends and collaborators BTS, going so far as to ask the host himself,

“How long have you been in the business?”

Mili ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ⁷ @miliwoman80 @BTS_UPDATES_GER @BTS_twt Thank you to coldplay that didn’t allow to the host of late night berlin talking low about BTS …. Does Berlin knows BtS work? ….. @BTS_UPDATES_GER @BTS_twt Thank you to coldplay that didn’t allow to the host of late night berlin talking low about BTS …. Does Berlin knows BtS work? …..

🎶🍋ONITOPIA⁷ @ONITOPIA

"BTS - Coldplay talks about My Universe & BTS on Late Night Berlin Pt2." Didn't see a "Pt1."! I'll investigate later.

youtube.com/watch?v=uvrQr-… Don't know if there's more. Not so sure about the German host's position towards BTS. Seems the usual not taking BTS serious."BTS - Coldplay talks about My Universe & BTS on Late Night Berlin Pt2." Didn't see a "Pt1."! I'll investigate later. Don't know if there's more. Not so sure about the German host's position towards BTS. Seems the usual not taking BTS serious.

"BTS - Coldplay talks about My Universe & BTS on Late Night Berlin Pt2." Didn't see a "Pt1."! I'll investigate later.

youtube.com/watch?v=uvrQr-…

sof⁷ @soffiaste @coldplay I just saw an interview of you in a berlin show and i am really thankful for you because you took the time to doma research on bts’s career and you appreciated their hard work 💜💜 You truly are my fav bts collab. I’ve always loved your band but now I even like it more! Thankyou @coldplay I just saw an interview of you in a berlin show and i am really thankful for you because you took the time to doma research on bts’s career and you appreciated their hard work 💜💜 You truly are my fav bts collab. I’ve always loved your band but now I even like it more! Thankyou https://t.co/XNLRtGlD1x

Watch the full interview here:

One can rest assured that with this gesture, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Will Champion have firmly established their position as ARMY.

