Coldplay X BTS 'My Universe' lyrical release leaves fans impressed with Chris Martin and Taehyung’s harmony

Coldplay X BTS released their collaboration song, My Universe, on September 24 KST. The song caught the attention of the ARMY and Coldplay fans alike with its beautiful lyrics and lovely music.

The song was performed by Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay, and BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. The song received great feedback from fans too.

In the song, Coldplay X BTS have put a spotlight on love. However, what caught the attention of fans was the beautiful harmony Chris Martin and Taehyung shared. The two of them combined the sounds of their respective bands to bring about this wonderful single, called My Universe.

What does 'My Universe' by Coldplay X BTS talk about?

My Universe talks about putting love before anything else, and acknowledges the different kinds of love. The song has lyrics in both English and Korean. One of the lines that specially homes in on this theme is,

And they said that we can’t be together because, because we come from different sides

The chorus of the song by Coldplay X BTS also responds to naysayers. It goes, "You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first."

The song also goes hand in hand with BTS' speech at the United Nations. BTS performed Permission to Dance as the youth ambassadors of South Korea and also gave a speech about the importance of mental health. BTS also addressed how vital it is to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Fans react to Coldplay X BTS collaboration 'My Universe'

The song was met with great positivity and many recognized it for its therapeutic value.

Sharaine Roberts @RobertsSharaine @coldplay @bts_bighit Thank you for this great song. It is awesome. I will listen to one more time than go to bed. Hmm ok 2 more times. I going to be so tired in the morning lol. 👏🏾🤍🖤🤎💜💙💚💛🧡❤ @coldplay @bts_bighit Thank you for this great song. It is awesome. I will listen to one more time than go to bed. Hmm ok 2 more times. I going to be so tired in the morning lol. 👏🏾🤍🖤🤎💜💙💚💛🧡❤

my universe = new soty @koolademono @coldplay @bts_bighit My God, this song is so beautiful, when I hear it I promise that I burst into tears, it is. too beautiful that makes you cry, seriously thank you coldplay and bts for making such a work of art <3 @coldplay @bts_bighit My God, this song is so beautiful, when I hear it I promise that I burst into tears, it is. too beautiful that makes you cry, seriously thank you coldplay and bts for making such a work of art <3

myangkia @xmyangkiax @coldplay @bts_bighit Grew up listening to @coldplay with my friends to listening to @BTS_twt with my nieces and the same group of friends. Oh how both world collided in the end for me. What a perfect UNIVERSE tonight I might say. @coldplay @bts_bighit Grew up listening to @coldplay with my friends to listening to @BTS_twt with my nieces and the same group of friends. Oh how both world collided in the end for me. What a perfect UNIVERSE tonight I might say.

BTS ARMY Momx2⁷🧈💜🇺🇳 @ARMYMom0803 @coldplay @bts_bighit Although Coldplay should belong to my age range more than BTS, I didn't pay attention to them earlier because in past years I had given up listening to music because of a busy life. Thanks to BTS I'm redescovering the healing power of music and I'm rediscovering Coldplay! @coldplay @bts_bighit Although Coldplay should belong to my age range more than BTS, I didn't pay attention to them earlier because in past years I had given up listening to music because of a busy life. Thanks to BTS I'm redescovering the healing power of music and I'm rediscovering Coldplay!

After the release of the lyrical video, fans also uploaded videos of their own, which were color coded to match the different voices in the song.

Coldplay X BTS will also release an Inside My Universe documentary on Sunday at 8.00 am ET. Following this, there will also be a release of two different versions of the song, including a Supernova7 mix and acoustic.

At the moment, all members of BTS are in New York City, and they are expected to perform at the New York City iteration of this year’s Global Citizen Live festival. The event is scheduled to take place on September 25. Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill and Shawn Mendes are some of the other artists expected to perform.

Edited by Sabine Algur