Coldplay X BTS 'My Universe' lyrical release leaves fans impressed with Chris Martin and Taehyung’s harmony

Coldplay X BTS released their collaboration song, My Universe, on September 24 KST. The song caught the attention of the ARMY and Coldplay fans alike with its beautiful lyrics and lovely music.
The song was performed by Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay, and BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. The song received great feedback from fans too.
In the song, Coldplay X BTS have put a spotlight on love. However, what caught the attention of fans was the beautiful harmony Chris Martin and Taehyung shared. The two of them combined the sounds of their respective bands to bring about this wonderful single, called My Universe.
What does 'My Universe' by Coldplay X BTS talk about?
My Universe talks about putting love before anything else, and acknowledges the different kinds of love. The song has lyrics in both English and Korean. One of the lines that specially homes in on this theme is,
And they said that we can’t be together because, because we come from different sides
The chorus of the song by Coldplay X BTS also responds to naysayers. It goes, "You, you are my universe and I just want to put you first."
The song also goes hand in hand with BTS' speech at the United Nations. BTS performed Permission to Dance as the youth ambassadors of South Korea and also gave a speech about the importance of mental health. BTS also addressed how vital it is to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Fans react to Coldplay X BTS collaboration 'My Universe'
The song was met with great positivity and many recognized it for its therapeutic value.
After the release of the lyrical video, fans also uploaded videos of their own, which were color coded to match the different voices in the song.
Also Read
Coldplay X BTS will also release an Inside My Universe documentary on Sunday at 8.00 am ET. Following this, there will also be a release of two different versions of the song, including a Supernova7 mix and acoustic.
At the moment, all members of BTS are in New York City, and they are expected to perform at the New York City iteration of this year’s Global Citizen Live festival. The event is scheduled to take place on September 25. Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill and Shawn Mendes are some of the other artists expected to perform.