BTS x Coldplay's 'My Universe' details are out: Learn all about it here

BTS and Coldplay's legendary collaboration 'My Universe' is taking the entire world by storm. On September 22, record company Parlophone Records dropped the schedule for 'My Universe,' sending Twitter into a frenzy.

The schedule is depicted in a similar fashion to the lyrical video and album cover - a gorgeous mix of blue, violet, pink and green colors with each release specified as a planet. According to the post, the music will be released first and an official music video, which fans are most excited about, will be released later.

When will BTS x Coldplay's 'My Universe' official video release?

TWO DAYS until Friday's release of My Universe by Coldplay X BTS - and we can tell Coldplayers and the ARMY are as excited as we are! 🐳💜🐙 Here are some #MyUniverse dates for your diary…

BTS and Coldplay released a teaser for 'My Universe' on their TikTok accounts a few days ago and a neon rainbow-colored lyrics video teaser on September 21.

With all these teasers, ARMYs and Coldplayers finally have a schedule to follow. According to the Parlophone Records' post, 'My Universe' is slated to be released on September 24 (Midnight ET/1 PM KST). In addition to that, there will also be an official lyric video release at the same time.

BTS is known for their incredibly detailed and esthetic music videos, and so is Coldplay. Both groups are an iconic part of the global music industry and for them to join hands is probably the most legendary part of 2021 for fans.

A special 'Inside My Universe Documentary' will be released on September 26, 8 AM ET/9 PM KST.

A Supernova 7 Mix and an acoustic version of 'My Universe' will then be released on September 26 at 7 PM ET (September 27 at 8 AM KST)

There will also be an official music video, but its release date is still under wraps. Many ARMYs suspect that as BTS members are currently in New York, they will be filming the music video with Coldplay in the coming days.

'My Universe' is officially slated to release on September 24, 2021.

'Official MV' and 'My Universe' are already trending on Twitter as both the group's fans are excited about finally getting a collaboration.

하트⁷ 🪐 @BTSJE0NJK what if @BTS_twt after they sing the line“You are My Universe” in the Official MV and then hug each other and leave space for army’s like they did in bangbangcon 😭 what if @BTS_twt after they sing the line“You are My Universe” in the Official MV and then hug each other and leave space for army’s like they did in bangbangcon 😭 https://t.co/b3Ib4fxFoG

Meanwhile, BTS recently attended the UN General Assembly for the second time, giving an inspirational speech at the Sustainable Development Goals Moments.

They made history yet again at the UNGA by performing 'Permission to Dance' inside the building. Things went a bit awry as fans slammed James Corden for his upsetting comments describing ARMYs as '15-year-olds'.

