Top 5 most viewed BTS music videos as of 2021

Calling BTS the biggest boy band on the planet has turned into a worn-out statement. The seven-member boy group emerged as giants in mid-2017, taking over the world. The term "K-pop" soon became a fringe genre to a dominating force in the global mainstream music industry.

Bangtan Sonyeon has also become synonymous with "record-breaking superstars." With a whole fan ARMY behind them, BTS has achieved a lot in a short time.

One of those achievements is being in the top three of most-viewed YouTube music videos by a Korean artist. From exemplary production sets, costumes, and out-of-the-box creative stories, BTS' music videos are loved for their grandiosity.

Like Marvel, the group has Easter eggs scattered throughout almost all of their music videos. Analyzing the Bangtan Universe (BU) makes watching the music videos more exciting.

The top 5 most viewed BTS music videos

5) Fake Love - 991,441,681 views

A definite cinematic masterpiece, Fake Love released in 2018 under the album Love Yourself: Tear. The video is a crucial part of BU and an iconic one, which helped BTS gain recognition. The honor of BTS' first Billboard performance in May 2018 also goes to Fake Love. With its gorgeous theatrical feel, catchy and addicting chorus, Fake Love sits at No. 5.

4) MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) - 1,025,694,705 views

At No. 4, we have everyone's favorite diss track, MIC Drop. The remix version with the popular EDM artist and DJ Steve Aoki has garnered over one billion views on YouTube. MIC Drop perfectly encapsulates BTS' unparalleled energy, lyrical prowess, and complex dance moves. The cherry on top? They don't mind boasting about their incredible achievements that have cemented their status as the Kings in the K-pop industry.

3) Dynamite - 1,220,557,337 views

BTS went out of their comfort zones and tried an entirely new side of them with the first-ever English song Dynamite, released in 2020. The group conquered the mainstream music industry with their Korean-language songs, so it was time for them to explore some new waters. ARMYs gave Dynamite massive love and support, making them win major award shows.

Testing the new waters worked for them. They became the only K-pop group in history to bag a Grammy nomination for Dynamite in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. The whole world held its breath as the Grammys announced the winners, just like the boys. Unfortunately for fans, the award went to Rain On Me by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

2) DNA - 1,332,096,475 views

DNA's signature whistling tune and addictive foot-tapping dance moves were probably the start of many people discovering BTS. The song was released in 2017 as part of the group's Love Yourself: Her album.

The colorful sets, 3D animation, old-computer graphics, and fun dance moves gave way to DNA being an iconic song in BTS' entire discography.

1) Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) - 1,333,511,299 views

Taking the throne is friendship duo BTS and Halsey collab Boy With Luv. The music video pays tribute to BTS' entire journey, as it displays the group's albums as neon-lit signboards a couple of times. The song holds more importance as this is an upgraded version of their song Boy In Luv, released in 2014 in their debut album.

While the 2014 song featured a hormone-ridden, 'going-through-puberty teenagers' story, the 2019 song offers a mature persona. It has all the characteristics of a BTS music video - compelling music, catchy dance moves, a chorus that stays on your mind, multiple key dance points, incredible vocals, and a grand production scale.

