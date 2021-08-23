Top 5 fastest K-pop idol rappers as of 2021

With every K-pop rapper's debut, comes more competition vying for the title of "fastest rapper" in the industry. The position is not easy to hold, taking into account how skilled the current roster is.

On this list are several of the fastest K-pop rappers, as of 2021, measured on the number of syllables they can spit per second.

Who is the fastest K-pop idol rapper?

5) Stray Kids' Han

Stray Kids' Han is fifth on the list with a score of 9.25 syllables per second.

Han, or Han Jisung, is a 20-year-old rapper and vocalist for Stray Kids. He had wanted to be a rapper from a young age, writing his own lyrics since as early as 13. The K-pop idol also plays the guitar and is part of the Stray Kids hip-hop subunit 3RACHA.

4) BTS' Suga

Suga, or Min Yoon-gi, takes the stage at #4 with 9.83 syllables per second.

Suga is a rapper for Big Hit Music's BTS. He takes on the name "Agust D" for his solo hip-hop releases. The idol was inspired to pursue hip-hop music after listening to artists such as Epik High and Stony Skunk. He released his first mixtape, titled Agust D, in 2016.

3) BTS' RM

RM of BTS ranks at #3, totaling 9.88 syllables per second.

The rapper and vocalist is the leader of 7-member K-pop band BTS. Like Suga, RM (or Kim Nam-joon) was a rapper before his beginnings as an idol. He had worked with Block B's Zico during their underground days. RM has also collaborated with other hip-hop artists such as Wale, Warren G, and Lil Nas X.

2) Block B's Zico

Zico (real name Woo Ji-ho) is at #2 on this list, with 10.13 syllables per second.

Prior to debuting as a member of Block B, Zico was an underground rapper and hip-hop artist. He is a part of the music crew Fanxy Child, along with artists Dean, Crush, Penomeco, Staytuned, and Millic. He established his own label, KOZ Entertainment, in 2019.

1) Stray Kids' Changbin

Changbin, of JYP Entertainment's boy group Stray Kids, ranks at #1 with 11.13 syllables per second.

Seo Changbin is a 22-year-old rapper and vocalist for Stray Kids. He has previously cited American hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar as one of his role models and frequently listens to his music. He was on season 9 of Mnet's hip-hop reality show Show Me The Money.

