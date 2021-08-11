BTS' J-Hope showered with praises after creating a new record as a solo artist

BTS' J-Hope has created a brand new record with his high-performing songs, prompting the nickname "Spotify King" amongst his fans.

J-Hope or Jung Hoseok is a rapper and dancer for the 7-piece K-pop band BTS. He'd worked as a dancer in an underground dance crew prior to joining Big Hit Entertainment as a trainee, debuting alongside the rest of BTS in 2013.

The record was established with songs from his solo mixtape "Hope World," along with solo tracks that were included as part of several different BTS albums. In celebration, fans have begun to trend "#JhopeSpotifyKing" and "#TheFirstAndOnlyJHOPE."

ARMYs celebrate as BTS' J-Hope creates a new record

As August 11, 2021, J-Hope currently holds the record for being the first and only Korean artist (Solo) to hold over 50 million streams on at least 8 songs.

The record was achieved on Spotify, with the single "Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)" from 2019, "Outro: Ego" from BTS' "Map of the Soul: 7" album in 2020, "Hope World," "Daydream" and "Airplane" from his solo mixtape "Hope World" in 2018, "Trivia: Just Dance" from BTS' "Love Yourself: Answer" album in 2018, and last but not least "Intro: Boy Meets Evil" as well as "MAMA" from BTS' "Wings" album in 2016.

The second the news broke, ARMYs (fans of BTS) flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages for the idol.

J-Hope's mixtape, "Hope World," was released on the 1st of March in 2018. Through it, he broke the record for the highest charting solo K-pop act on the Billboard 200 charts.

With the release of "Chicken Noodle Soup," featuring American pop singer Becky G, he made his mark in history after becoming the first member of BTS to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 list. He is the 3rd Korean solo artist to rank on the chart and 6th artist overall.

Prior to him with regards to the solo artist rankings, is Psy and CL. In terms of artists overall, they are Wonder Girls, Psy, CL, BTS and Blackpink.

