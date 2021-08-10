Fans spot Coldplay’s Chris Martin during BTS Jin's V Live, call for a collab

BTS Seok Jin appeared on V Live on August 9 and made fans extremely happy. During the live chat, Jin spoke about a number of events and even did a short mukbang for fans. The idol is popular for his vlogs called "Eat Jin" during which he eats different kinds of food in the presence of an audience.

BTS Jin also revealed details about BTS's upcoming project and hinted that it was going to be a collaboration with an international artist.

Who is the foreign artist that BTS Jin hinted a collaboration with?

Jin mentioned during VLive that he even took a snapshot of the artist with whom they collaborated. He explained that the picture was taken by "Tae" -Taehyung- and he kept this polaroid shot in the clear case of his phone.

Like an excited kid on Christmas Day, Jin showed off this snapshot on VLive. However, the artist's face was not visible in this shot.

so seokjin mentioned on his live that there might be a collaboration news soon with the foreign artist he likes, and that he has the polaroid photo on the back of his phone that tae took! i can feel that it’s coldplay 👀 no doubt. pic.twitter.com/U0By5vPQ57 — ًac ⁷ daddeh (💤) (@vminggukx) August 9, 2021

coldplay album is on October 15th pic.twitter.com/f3h7h6pjd7 — j-hope⁷ (@jhopeternal) August 9, 2021

Coldplay right??? OH YEAH pic.twitter.com/yxxFScxpz2 — kya 𖥸 | 🧈 🏖 ᴾᵀᴰ (@kingshadowtae) August 9, 2021

we all thought the polaroid in jin’s phone case is his parents but no it’s CHRIS MARTIN! yes! chris martin of Coldplay



BTS x Coldplay is coming y’all! pic.twitter.com/ApAOabDWgQ — NOR (@norluvbts) August 9, 2021

It's probably or 100% the same Polaroid!!! Ahh who is it !?? pic.twitter.com/CWo6krgJwQ — BTS_UPDATES⁷ 🧈🏖 (@BTSupdate_7) August 9, 2021

WAIT…. IT LOOKS LIKE CHRIS MARTIN FROM COLDPLAY????!?? THE FOREHEAD / HAIR???!? 😭😭😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RGTUgRiOkQ — nina (@rj_namjin) August 9, 2021

seokjin is really big fan on coldplay and if the pic in seokjin polaroid is him with chris martin so it's true that bangtan will have a collab to coldplay 👀 pic.twitter.com/AwrW7ji01n — MAYCEE ⁷ seokjin came home (@seokjinmylabsss) August 9, 2021

It's so adorable to see him fanboying

It truly must mean a lot to him since he literally carries that photo with him for months🥺🥺🥺 — so show me⁷PTD🤠🧈 (@di_army7) August 9, 2021

WAIT WHAT??? Seokjin mentioned on his live that there will be “a good news (seems like a collaboration) with a foreign musician who Jin really likes”.



Seokjin showed his phone case & there's a polaroid on it & some said he basically confirmed BTS x Coldplay?? OH MY GOSH??? pic.twitter.com/QzCiXAl90s — BTS - H e a r t b r e a k e r💃ᴾᵀᴰ (@BTSHeartbreaker) August 9, 2021

did seokjin just confirm the bts x coldplay collab... we all know that he loves and listens to coldplay 👀 pic.twitter.com/CJXYglW3Xr — sen⁷ (@sugatradamus) August 9, 2021

tw // eating disorder



The greatest achievement of EatJin is making people help to overcome their eating disorder. Seokjin unintentionally helping them to overcome their disorder or just even helping them to not lose their appetite :( #EatJin5thAnniversary #5YearsWithEatJin pic.twitter.com/bEbHQ3L6nB — ً (@jinakgay) May 20, 2020

The army, however, is extremely smart and eagle-eyed as they adeptly deduced the elusive collaborator's identity. The head of this person in the picture, which is as far as the fans can see, resembles an artist whom everyone including BTS idol Jin is a fan of.

This led fans to believe that BTS will collaborate with Coldplay star Chris Martin. The rest of the snapshot, however, was hidden by an animation on the clear case of BTS's new single "Butter."

Fans of Coldplay and BTS also realized that the former's upcoming album is set to be released on October 15, and the title is "Music of the Sphere."

During the concert, Jin also brought back his famous mukbang Eat Jin, and ate egg tarts. Fans had previously shared that Eat Jin helped them overcome their eating disorders.

Watching the star eat during his Mukbang Vlogs helped many overcome their apprehensions surrounding food. The BTS star also made a call to Bang Si-hyuk, aka Bang PD, and wished him a happy birthday.

