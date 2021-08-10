Fans spot Coldplay’s Chris Martin during BTS Jin's V Live, call for a collab

BTS Seok Jin appeared on V Live on August 9 and made fans extremely happy. During the live chat, Jin spoke about a number of events and even did a short mukbang for fans. The idol is popular for his vlogs called "Eat Jin" during which he eats different kinds of food in the presence of an audience.
BTS Jin also revealed details about BTS's upcoming project and hinted that it was going to be a collaboration with an international artist.
Who is the foreign artist that BTS Jin hinted a collaboration with?
Jin mentioned during VLive that he even took a snapshot of the artist with whom they collaborated. He explained that the picture was taken by "Tae" -Taehyung- and he kept this polaroid shot in the clear case of his phone.
Like an excited kid on Christmas Day, Jin showed off this snapshot on VLive. However, the artist's face was not visible in this shot.
The army, however, is extremely smart and eagle-eyed as they adeptly deduced the elusive collaborator's identity. The head of this person in the picture, which is as far as the fans can see, resembles an artist whom everyone including BTS idol Jin is a fan of.
This led fans to believe that BTS will collaborate with Coldplay star Chris Martin. The rest of the snapshot, however, was hidden by an animation on the clear case of BTS's new single "Butter."
Fans of Coldplay and BTS also realized that the former's upcoming album is set to be released on October 15, and the title is "Music of the Sphere."
During the concert, Jin also brought back his famous mukbang Eat Jin, and ate egg tarts. Fans had previously shared that Eat Jin helped them overcome their eating disorders.
Watching the star eat during his Mukbang Vlogs helped many overcome their apprehensions surrounding food. The BTS star also made a call to Bang Si-hyuk, aka Bang PD, and wished him a happy birthday.