"No more Papa Mochi": BTS fans slam James Corden for referring to ARMY's as "15-year-old girls"

James Corden has landed in hot waters after referring to ARMY's as "15-year-old girls". The talk show host left BTS fans completely disappointed with his latest comments on the biggest K-pop group in the world.

During a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the comedian talked about BTS’ latest visit to the United Nations General Assembly. The boy band performed their hit single Permission to Dance during their visit to the UN office.

Meanwhile, Corden decided to poke fun at the situation on his show. In a clip shared on Twitter, the 43-year-old could be seen saying:

“The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City and it started with some pretty unusual visitors, BTS were there, well BTS visited the UN and here’s a performance they put together for the world leaders... a lots of people say ‘Why BTS?’ see the world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously… BTS has one of the largest ARMYs on planet Earth”

He went on to joke that every BTS fans wished to be at the UN Assembly in place of the secretary general:

“Historic moment! It actually marks the first time, 15 year old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were secretary general António Guterres”

However, the remarks did not sit well with BTS fans and they immediately took to social media to slam James Corden for his joke. The fanbase also decided to cancel their endearing “Papa Mochi” nickname for the anchor.

Twitter calls out James Corden for BTS Army joke

James Corden is no longer BTS Army's "Papa Mochi" (Image via Getty Images)

The BTS boys have been perhaps one of the most popular guests featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden in recent years. During an appearance on the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment of the show, James Corden asked the members about their nicknames.

The host also mentioned that he was already aware of Jimin’s nickname being ‘Mochi’:

“Mochi’s like ice cream inside, rice on the outside — Mochi!”

In response, the singer dubbed Corden “Papa Mochi,” while the latter called him “Baby Mochi”:

“You’re Papa Mochi. I miss you, Papa!”

The endearing interaction went viral among BTS fans and ARMYs nicknamed Corden “Papa Mochi”. This led to the host changing the official name of his show to “The Late Late Show With Papa Mochi” on Twitter.

Unfortunately, BTS fans have now decided to cancel their loving nickname after Corden left the ARMYs disappointed by referring to them as "15-year-old girls" while joking about BTS’s appearance at the UNGA.

Following his comments, the internet flooded with "No more Papa Mochi" posts. Several BTS fans also took to Twitter to slam the Gavin & Stacey star for his remarks:

⌤ cal⁷ 📚 @strwbrrykvz James is fast but army is faster (gladly i saved the video before he deleted it) HAHAHAHAHHAHAHA can't fool us, james. say "papa mochi" no more 😆 James is fast but army is faster (gladly i saved the video before he deleted it) HAHAHAHAHHAHAHA can't fool us, james. say "papa mochi" no more 😆 https://t.co/o1wWqYUGVd

Ms.Grett🖤 @snow0613_



atUNGA #방탄소년단 Papa Mochi no more. James Corden talked about BTS appearance at the UNGA in his show and he thinks the UN guesting BTS was an “unusual” and “weird” experience by BTS "visiting" the UNGA, he also called ARMYs a bunch of "15 years old GIRLS" #BTS atUNGA #BTS Papa Mochi no more. James Corden talked about BTS appearance at the UNGA in his show and he thinks the UN guesting BTS was an “unusual” and “weird” experience by BTS "visiting" the UNGA, he also called ARMYs a bunch of "15 years old GIRLS"



#BTSatUNGA #BTS #방탄소년단 https://t.co/j3VjKOoHej

bull3etproof b0yscouts @KuhuThakur11 I never thought he would be a clout chaser too , We Trusted this guy so much !!

Calling all army's " 15 y/o girls "

Seriously??

And he said " some unusual people were invited " when he was referring to BTS!?

We can't Trust anyone rather than Halsey!!

No more papa mochi now - I never thought he would be a clout chaser too , We Trusted this guy so much !!

Calling all army's " 15 y/o girls "

Seriously??

And he said " some unusual people were invited " when he was referring to BTS!?

We can't Trust anyone rather than Halsey!!

No more papa mochi now - https://t.co/urALkUsIEX

ellie⁷ ٭ @dorkthh



atUNGA James Corden talked about BTS appearance at the UNGA in his show and he thinks the UN guesting BTS was an “unusual” and “weird” experience by BTS visiting the UNGA, he also called ARMYs a bunch of 15 years old GIRLS. PAPA MOCHI NO MORE. #BTS atUNGA #BTS James Corden talked about BTS appearance at the UNGA in his show and he thinks the UN guesting BTS was an “unusual” and “weird” experience by BTS visiting the UNGA, he also called ARMYs a bunch of 15 years old GIRLS. PAPA MOCHI NO MORE.



#BTSatUNGA #BTS https://t.co/o3BqWykooo

kookie⁷ 🐰🍓 @jeonslxut jimin said: “I believe this is our second visit. Including our online address, this is our third visit to the UN. Now tell me how the hell they are unusual visitors??? I expected way better from James Corden. jimin said: “I believe this is our second visit. Including our online address, this is our third visit to the UN. Now tell me how the hell they are unusual visitors??? I expected way better from James Corden. https://t.co/JncU0zk13j

ellie🌙⁷ @jooniejadore James corden really just came and called us all 15 year old girls unprovoked James corden really just came and called us all 15 year old girls unprovoked https://t.co/hqhKuTDBEM

MINIMONI FOREVER @MiniJM_MoniRM Waiting for James Corden to remove Papa Mochi from his bio Waiting for James Corden to remove Papa Mochi from his bio https://t.co/1mWve7Z1Yh

별BYUL🍂 @byulbitpjm as of today, james corden is not allowed to use papa mochi anymore. we really can’t trust anyone, everyone just wants clout. as of today, james corden is not allowed to use papa mochi anymore. we really can’t trust anyone, everyone just wants clout.

min sarah @tanseok james corden is now in army's black book. he used armys and bts for clout idc james corden is now in army's black book. he used armys and bts for clout idc

MINIMONI FOREVER @MiniJM_MoniRM James Corden you’re not our Papa Mochi anymore. Armys are more than “15 years old girls”. Get the hell out.. James Corden you’re not our Papa Mochi anymore. Armys are more than “15 years old girls”. Get the hell out.. https://t.co/OaMFdca96K

MINIMONI FOREVER @MiniJM_MoniRM James Corden deleted his tweet. Don’t you dare to apologize or trying to keep Papa Mochi title. We don’t know who you are anymore. James Corden deleted his tweet. Don’t you dare to apologize or trying to keep Papa Mochi title. We don’t know who you are anymore. https://t.co/tHkKBWiTVe

Moonchild⁷ @xarlynxbts James Corden calling armys 15 yrs old



armys who are 20+ older: fOreVer wE aRE YoUng~ James Corden calling armys 15 yrs old



armys who are 20+ older: fOreVer wE aRE YoUng~ https://t.co/sIvIsySm5P

SCOTTI⁷❆🍭NCIT’24 | LOCO | NAYEON DAY🐰 @Chimintaee So we all agree we letting go of James Corden aka Papa mochi….

It’s about time So we all agree we letting go of James Corden aka Papa mochi….

It’s about time https://t.co/trMlBqHpGV

Kookiedough⁷ @_kookie_dough__ James Corden, as a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone. I’m not brainless for liking a boy band, and neither does me liking a boy band invalidate their achievements. Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do. James Corden, as a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone. I’m not brainless for liking a boy band, and neither does me liking a boy band invalidate their achievements. Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do.

Also Read

•Parkjm⁷• @Chimchim07131 James Corden you better never call yourself an army or papa mochi ever again, you’re just like everyone else James Corden you better never call yourself an army or papa mochi ever again, you’re just like everyone else https://t.co/jeuF9yljUl

As a plethora of reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if James Corden will address the situation in the days to come. Meanwhile, the official account of The Late Late Show has already deleted the viral clip in response to the backlash.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish