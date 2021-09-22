"No more Papa Mochi": BTS fans slam James Corden for referring to ARMY's as "15-year-old girls"

James Corden has landed in hot waters after referring to ARMY's as "15-year-old girls". The talk show host left BTS fans completely disappointed with his latest comments on the biggest K-pop group in the world.
During a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the comedian talked about BTS’ latest visit to the United Nations General Assembly. The boy band performed their hit single Permission to Dance during their visit to the UN office.
Meanwhile, Corden decided to poke fun at the situation on his show. In a clip shared on Twitter, the 43-year-old could be seen saying:
“The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City and it started with some pretty unusual visitors, BTS were there, well BTS visited the UN and here’s a performance they put together for the world leaders... a lots of people say ‘Why BTS?’ see the world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously… BTS has one of the largest ARMYs on planet Earth”
He went on to joke that every BTS fans wished to be at the UN Assembly in place of the secretary general:
“Historic moment! It actually marks the first time, 15 year old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were secretary general António Guterres”
However, the remarks did not sit well with BTS fans and they immediately took to social media to slam James Corden for his joke. The fanbase also decided to cancel their endearing “Papa Mochi” nickname for the anchor.
Twitter calls out James Corden for BTS Army joke
The BTS boys have been perhaps one of the most popular guests featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden in recent years. During an appearance on the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment of the show, James Corden asked the members about their nicknames.
The host also mentioned that he was already aware of Jimin’s nickname being ‘Mochi’:
“Mochi’s like ice cream inside, rice on the outside — Mochi!”
In response, the singer dubbed Corden “Papa Mochi,” while the latter called him “Baby Mochi”:
“You’re Papa Mochi. I miss you, Papa!”
The endearing interaction went viral among BTS fans and ARMYs nicknamed Corden “Papa Mochi”. This led to the host changing the official name of his show to “The Late Late Show With Papa Mochi” on Twitter.
Unfortunately, BTS fans have now decided to cancel their loving nickname after Corden left the ARMYs disappointed by referring to them as "15-year-old girls" while joking about BTS’s appearance at the UNGA.
Following his comments, the internet flooded with "No more Papa Mochi" posts. Several BTS fans also took to Twitter to slam the Gavin & Stacey star for his remarks:
As a plethora of reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if James Corden will address the situation in the days to come. Meanwhile, the official account of The Late Late Show has already deleted the viral clip in response to the backlash.
