What did BTS wear at the UNGA? Meet the sustainable fashion brand, RE;CODE

BTS' historic attendance at the UNGA SDG Moments 2021 saw an explosion of trends on almost every social media platform, and made headlines in digital newspapers.

But while many focused on the wise, inspiring words shared by the members, their sartorial choices also indirectly gave a statement about sustainable fashion.

Their entry turned heads as they walked towards the podium and relayed their speech, filled with rays of hope. Among the many topics, one was explicitly about climate change, as BTS yet again displayed their conviction regarding this matter.

What brand of clothes did BTS wear at UNGA 2021?

At the UN General Assembly 2021 in New York, BTS gave their second speech, but this time as special presidential envoys. Their words were as sharp as their looks, as the band went on to invoke the 'Welcome Generation'.

Among many elements, their fashion was another facet that ARMYs focused on. Within a few hours, some found out that BTS were clad in a sustainable fashion brand called 'RE;CODE.'

RE;CODE posted BTS' photo on their Instagram, tagging the members and revealing that the suits were particularly made for the band.

RE;CODE was established in March 2012. The brand prides itself on attempting to revolutionize the South Korean fashion industry by using its parent company Kolon FnC's stock clothes and eco-friendly fabrics.

The brand's website states,

"RE;CODE is a Korean brand specializing in upcycled fashion. Utilizing a broad range of materials ranging from military fabrics and tents to parachutes, RE;CODE aims to create a new culture of value in place of waste."

Fashion, whether luxurious or plain, plays a role in the issues of climate change. According to a 2018 press release from UNECE SDG, the global fashion industry accounts for nearly 20 percent of wastewater and 10 percent of carbon emissions.

The suits that BTS wore are part of the company's latest collection. The brand's motto goes along with BTS' drive to stand up against climate change. RE;CODE aims to break fashion stereotypes as they only produce limited clothing and that too by reusing as much material as they can.

Also Read

This shows BTS' prudence and commitment towards social causes. The band is not only a mouthpiece, but also a trailblazer in their efforts to protect the environment.

Apart from that, BTS is all set to hold their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' online concert on 24 October 2021 at 6.30pm KST.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul