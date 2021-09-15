BTS announce 'Permission To Dance On Stage' 2021 online concert 

K-pop superstars BTS have announced their second online concert for 2021, much to the joy of ARMYs. The group released a video on September 15, announcing their upcoming online concert titled 'PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE.'

The news comes as a sweet gift for ARMYs who are still reeling in the multiple surprises their first 2021 online concert, Muster Sowoozoo, had. The title plays on the group's positive message, also part of their latest song's lyrics - "We don't need permission to dance."

BTS announce their 2021 online concert - Permission to Dance On Stage

BANGTAN TV uploaded a video of the concert announcement on September 15, having the boys be their usual excitable selves.

Each member took turns talking as they revealed that the 2021 PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concert would be held on October 24, 2021. The concert will be streamed online exclusively through the platform Weverse at 6:30 PM KST.

The company also shared a poster for the same, resonating with colors from their single album 'Butter', which also includes the song 'Permission to Dance'.

Additional details such as ticket prices will be shared later by Big Hit Music.

Before Muster SOWOOZOO, BTS performed their Map of the Soul ON:E concert online with grand stages and dance. This was after their tour was canceled following delays due to the pandemic.

The Map of the Soul concert raked in nearly one million viewers from across the world.

Since the announcement, ARMYs have been celebrating, knowing that they will get a chance to see their favorite group perform their chart-breaking song again. October will be a busy month for ARMYs as 'In The SOOP' season 2 will also be released in the same month. The cherry-on-the-cake is Jimin's birthday on October 13.

Here's how ARMYs are reacting to the concert announcement:

BTS IN THE SOOP AND ONLINE CONCERT BOTH IN THE SAME MONTH!??????? pic.twitter.com/nzKDiIdDfv — vale⁷ (@kkukstudio) September 15, 2021

October is going to be such a special month we’ve got Jimin day, in the soop, an online concert to look forward to… purple bloods we just don’t lose — fatima (@fatimafarha_) September 15, 2021

October is such a lovely month for us



BTS IN THE SOOP S2, JIMIN'S BIRTHDAY AND AN ONLINE CONCERT



OCTOBER = FREE THERAPY AND BOOST OF SEROTONIN — ne͛ha⁷🚲joon (@ot7religion) September 15, 2021

ARMYs after knowing that there'll be an online concert again: pic.twitter.com/aR8RgHsZ4u — alie⁷ 🌱 loves bestie (@_misslovely) September 15, 2021

you asking your parents to buy you tickets for the online concert pic.twitter.com/pDeADKDMi4 — ana🦋 (@butterflyjimn) September 15, 2021

another iconic online concert Yoongi look is coming…… pic.twitter.com/u5nMuQpSCI — Taz ⁷ (@sugatistic) September 15, 2021

First in the soop 2 and now BTS online concert..How rich does bighit think armys actually are — Maya⁷ (@bts12dance) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS made history by becoming the first and only group from the pop culture industry to be appointed as a special presidential envoy. BTS members will assist South Korean President Moon Jae-In at the UN General Assembly's Sustainable Development Goals Moments for a motivational speech and performance.

In other news, BTS' highly-awaited collab with the iconic group Coldplay is on the way. The group announced their collab by dropping the cover of their single CD album, My Universe. The song is scheduled for release on September 24.

