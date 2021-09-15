BTS' Jungkook creates K-pop history as 'Euphoria' spends 80 weeks on Billboard charts

BTS Jungkook's solo song, Euphoria, has spent 80 weeks on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales charts. This huge achievement has made the 24-year-old global icon the first and only K-pop idol to spend this long on the Billboard charts.

According to Billboard's US World Digital Song Charts for the week of September 18, 2021, Jungkook's 'Euphoria' ranks at No. 3. Screenshots provided by fans also show the number of weeks it has stayed on the charts, proving Jungkook's history-making achievement.

Jungkook becomes the first and only K-pop artist to have a song spend 80 weeks on Billboard charts

'Euphoria' is Jungkook's solo song from BTS' 2018 album Love Yourself: Answer. With smooth background instruments and velvety vocals, 'Euphoria' eventually became a comfort song for millions of ARMYs worldwide.

A few hours ago, fans noticed that the song had spent 80 weeks, which is almost a year and a half, on the US World Digital Song Sales charts of Billboard. Soon, 'CHART BREAKER JUNGKOOK', #FirstAndOnlyJK and 'Congratulations Jungkook' started trending on Twitter.

By spending more than a year on the charts, Jungkook has created history by being the first and only K-pop idol to have a song reign that long on a Billboard chart. This shows both the prowess of BTS' Jungkook and the loyal fan army he has behind him.

Along with Jungkook, ARMYs also noticed that Jimin had surpassed 600 million streams on Spotify as a solo artist!

Check out some reactions from ARMYs celebrating Jungkook and Jimin's historic feat:

Euphoria, My Time, and Filter remain in the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart this week at #3, #4, and #9!



Congratulations Jungkook and Jimin. pic.twitter.com/lif4jXyRl4 — ¹³MY UNIVERSE OUT NEXT FRIDAY!♡ kaytee⁷ (@lovebitekm) September 14, 2021

Jimin's solo songs have surpassed 600M combined streams on Spotify🎉



He extends his record as the FIRST and ONLY Korean soloist to have 600 Million streams on Spotify with just 4 solo tracks 👏



Congratulations Jimin!!



SPOTIFY KING JIMIN#JiminSpotify600M pic.twitter.com/lKVatSMiHT — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) September 14, 2021

This is the second time today that the maknae of the super K-pop group has his name marked in history. Earlier, Jungkook became the first pop culture artist, along with his group BTS, to be appointed as special presidential envoy by South Korea's President Moon Jae In.

He's probably the only one with tattoos on his knuckles to fist bump the President on a live broadcast.

this one's for the history books !!! jeon jungkook of bts aged 24 w a cool pierced brow at the meeting w the president of sk pic.twitter.com/F4C8cO0KOi — bUUbs (@seoknees) September 14, 2021

ARMYs indirect fist bump w the president because jungkook carries us on his hand pic.twitter.com/W5dGtdRh4l — 𝓪⁷ (@JlNSONYEONDAN) September 14, 2021

The song Euphoria is created by RM, ADORA, Supreme Boi, "hitman" bang, DJ Swivel, Slow Rabbit, Candace Nichole Sosa, Hiss noise, Jeong Wooyeong with Jungkook writing the chorus for the song.

And Euphoria's charm is in its simple yet impactful chorus - "Take my hands now, You are the cause of my euphoria".

