Happy Birthday Namjoon: Fans wish BTS leader RM and share their favorite memories of the K-Pop idol

RM, the leader of one of the biggest global bands, BTS, celebrates his birthday on September 12. Fans took to Twitter to wish their favorite star on his birthday. "Happy Birthday, Namjoon" chart on top trends on Twitter due to fans' enthusiasm.

The army shared their favorite moments of the star through fan cams and clips and attached them to their wish. RM turned 28 years old.

Fans share wishes on BTS leader RM's birthday

Fans shared videos of RM, pictures from the past, and his bond with his bandmates Suga, J-hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They also shared edits and wallpaper that other fan members could use.

Happy birthday RM

One of the things that fans were most connected to was RM's speech at the UN. This speech centered on speaking for oneself, acceptance, and self-love. Though it has been years since RM made this speech in September 2018, fans' love for the speech hasn't receded.

Fans also sang praises of different qualities and characteristics of RM. For one, they loved that he was elegant and couldn't wait to meet him soon. At the moment, the band has halted all in-person fan meets and canceled concerts and world tours too.

RM, who first went by the stage name Rap Monster, is well-known for the rap he writes, but many fans also expressed that their poems were something to take notice of. Besides this, he also loved visiting monuments and palaces and was interested in interior design and philosophy.

A still of BTS leader RM. (Image via Instagram/@ bts.bighitofficial)

Fans love everything about RM, and it was clear from the messages that they shared on the occasion of RM's birthday.

BTS members were recently interviewed by Chris Martin for YouTube shorts Released. In this, Coldplay's lead vocalist appreciated the band for the joy they brought to fans worldwide during the pandemic. He said: "During the pandemic, you guys been giving a lot of joy to people in a time where it's difficult to do that. I have a lot of love and respect for you for that."

All the members, including RM, expressed that they were huge fans of Chris Martin. When the singer said in a disclaimer that he was not a great interviewer, it was RM who chimed in to say that for BTS, Chris Martin was the best.

