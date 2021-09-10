BTS and Coldplay's Chris Martin discuss 'Permission to Dance'

BTS and Coldplay's Chris Martin - two of the biggest names in international entertainment - came together for a special episode of 'YouTube Originals’ RELEASED. Martin interviewed the K-pop group about their personal lives and their love for dance.

Recently, the K-pop group handed their global fans a dance challenge and invited them to submit their dance routines. BTS launched this challenge in partnership with YouTube. According to the platform:

"The challenge encourages anyone who loves to dance to make a 15-second Shorts video using the YouTube mobile app and sharing their intrepreted dance moves from BTS' 'Permission to Dance'' video."

A handful of submissions will be chosen to be featured in an official video documenting the challenge. After the premiere of their music video, BTS sat down for an interview with Martin.

BTS and Chris Martin talk about dance, music, and more

For an episode of YouTube's RELEASED, the South Korean group held a Premiere Party for the Shorts Challenge version of their song 'Permission to Dance.' The challenge featured fan clips from all over the world.

Let's dance! 💜 Have you joined the Permission to Dance challenge on YouTube Shorts yet? Join RM and show off your moves for a chance to get featured in the compilation video!

After the premiere, Martin had an insightful chat with the K-pop group. He started the 15-minute video with a humble disclaimer. Martin made it clear that he is not a professional interviewer, and audiences should not expect a high degree of proficiency from him in that regard. However, BTS' RM graciously announced,

“For us, you are the best.”

During the interview, BTS members provided an insight into the group dynamics and discussed their love for dance. Surprisingly, RM started dancing after joining the band. V also revealed that he had learned to dance professionally a few years ago.

Martin shared moments of nervousness as a musician, especially when sharing the stage with global icons like Beyonce and Bruno Mars during the Superbowl show.

Martin also discussed the positive effects that BTS had on fans (ARMY) worldwide throughout the pandemic. The K-pop group came up with creative concepts like BTS In the Soop to stay in touch with their fans despite not performing live. The interview also featured various clips from BTS fans showing off their dance moves.

BTS' love for Chris Martin and Coldplay is no secret. The K-pop group famously covered Coldplay's 'Fix You' earlier this year for MTV Unplugged.

Check out the full video down below:

The short clip also had a surprising Indian connection. Tanvi, a young ARMY, shared her love for BTS with a classical dance performance. She spoke about the impact the Korean band had on her life. Tanvi said:

“In their art form they are talking about a lot of important things like mental health, the struggle that we go through daily life, and everything. Not only influencing but inspiring people to do good things.”

Fans of BTS, Coldplay, and Martin were understandably overjoyed at this unique interaction. Several voiced their elation on Twitter. There are now whispers of a BTS x Coldplay collaboration in the works.

Obviously, both BTS and Chris Martin are inspired by each other, but they also seem to empathize as global superstars. Fans were also impressed by the wholesome and respectful nature of the interview.

I feel that too. They're humble, gentle, and so respectful to each other. Most importantly, they seem to understand each other so well since they're global superstars. All in all, it's a heart warming conversation ♥️

chris martin to bts: "during the pandemic you guys been giving a lot of joy to people in a time where its difficult to do that. i have a lot of love and respect to you for that."

Chris Martin did more research into BTS and their work/music than reporters who were supposed to write features about them. He really gets it.

With Coldplay's official Instagram account now following BTS' handle, it looks like the hype train has kicked off the journey.

Coldplay's official social media accounts have started following BTS's official accounts. Guy Berryman (Coldplay's bass player) has also started to follow BTS on his own Instagram 🪐

Given the unique nature of this interview, K-pop fans would be looking forward to more such intimate discussions featuring different Korean artists.

