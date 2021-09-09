BTS says 'Your Seoul Goes On' as they kick off tourism campaign delivering a hopeful message

BTS and Seoul city government's latest tourism campaign, "Your Seoul Goes On", has released their video starring the global superstars today, on September 9. This is the group's fifth year of being honorary global ambassadors for South Korea's tourism industry.

The promotional video released today showcases the diverse culture and tradition that attracts people from all over the world, while also giving glimpses of the gorgeous landmarks in Seoul. The campaign title is based off BTS' pandemic release album BE's title song, Life Goes On. It also encompasses the forever-fighting spirit of Seoul's citizens, as they chant "EoGiYeongCha Seoul".

BTS says, Your Seoul Goes On

With emphasis on Seoul being the global center of South Korea, the video welcomes the people's undying spirit. The video aims to deliver a message that Seoul will never stop. Even during a pandemic, Seoul keeps on pushing ahead to transform and improve.

History-making K-pop septet BTS dons western attire fused with South Korea's traditional prints. They showcase their power to be the face of the brand in between montages of regular citizens and sing the slogan "EoGiYeongCha" together with them. "EoGiYeongCha" is equivalent to the English phrase, "Heave Ho!"

Watch the Seoul X BTS video below:

Lee Jun, Head of the Global Marketing Team at Seoul Tourism Organization, told The Korea Herald that the campaign collaboration with BTS aims to deliver a message of hope to exhausted people. He said,

"The campaign with BTS will be a means to deliver a message of hope to people who are exhausted and tired from continuing outbreaks of the coronavirus."

He also shared another aim of the video - to encourage and motivate those in the medical and tourism sector, which are some of the worst hit industries, to keep their hopes up. He further stated that Seoul will continue its transformation to meet global tourism demands after the pandemic.

Cause' it's genuinely very very very beautiful! Thank you #BTS for showing us how beautiful SEOUL actually is! EoGiYeongCha: an expression shouted out in unison give each other strength.lezzgo ARMYs!! Let's cheer each other up.BORAHAE!!#EoGiYeongCha_SEOUL #YOUR_SEOUL_GOES_ON — Bangtan_TXT(Bighit_family) (@HitmanB29137698) September 9, 2021

According to the report, the making-of video for the promotion clip will be released on September 16 and a Taekwondo version of the same will be released on September 23.

BTS' contribution to South Korea and Seoul's tourism is one of the highest. As of 2019, a K-media outlet reported that BTS was worth more than $4.65 billion to South Korea's economy, roughly half a percent of the country's entire GDP.

