Weibo bans BTS Jimin's Chinese fansite for 'irrational idol worshipping'

In another story of BTS' fanbase trying to do something great but being stopped, Jimin's Chinese fansite has been banned by Weibo.

On September 5, netizens noticed an official post by the social media platform Weibo stating that they're penalizing Jimin Bar, a fansite solely for organizing big-scale projects and many other things on behalf of Chinese BTS ARMYs.

The BTS fansite planned a customized plane in collaboration with Jeju Air to celebrate Jimin's upcoming 27th birthday (26th in international age). However, Weibo has now banned Jimin Bar for 60 days citing their latest rules for "irrational idol worshiping".

The First in the world—Customized Exclusive Airplane in cooperation with Jeju Air



Period: 9.1-11.30

Flight Number: HL8087



Note: The route may be changed due to some special reasons, please download Flightradar24 to check the flight information. pic.twitter.com/vp6AMpqjgd — PARKJIMINBAR👑 (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) September 1, 2021

Weibo's decision to ban the fansite comes after the company attempted to put a stop to "fan circle chaos". Citing Kris Wu's example of sexually assaulting minor girls (and a viral screenshot that compared the policemen's numbers to that of Wu's followers, stating they can get him out jail), they are trying to keep strict rules for teenage fans who "blindly idolize celebrities".

Here's an excerpt from Weibo's statement, as per allkpop:

"Netizens reported to us that, in April, an account started a crowdfunding event for a “customized airplane” on other platforms, which violated the rules. Recently, they posted the results of the event on Weibo. The contents of the post included elements of inducing and comparing, which is a serious issue. We immediately banned the account JIMIN_JMC (also known as Jimin Bar) from posting for 60 days and deleted the related Weibo posts. Weibo is strictly against the irrational support of celebrities, and is ready to take serious actions. Weibo remains committed to fulfill our social and corporate responsibilities, and has strengthened our governance over fandoms in order to clean up their online conduct. "

Along with this rule, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) also said that celebrity popularity charts and pay-per-vote system of entertainment programs will also be banned.

This comes after China also put a ban on idol survival shows. Earlier in May, fans bought huge amounts of perfectly fine milk bottles in order to use the code to send multiple votes to their favorite star on the survival show Youth With You Season 3, leading to food wastage. There was also a notorious fight between Zhao Liying and Wang Yibo's fanclubs.

While some may think this is getting out of hand, other fans think people should be free to use their money however they wish to.

