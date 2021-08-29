TXT fans trend #PROTECT_TXT demanding better security for the members as viral videos show them being mobbed

On August 29, multiple videos went viral on social media depicting TXT members being mobbed. They didn't have a security detail with them, and this left fans enraged. MOAs (the group's fandom) voiced concerns about their favorite artist needing better protection. Consequently, #PROTECT_TXT began trending on Twitter.

In the video, TXT members are seen walking towards an unmanned van. A short walk from the lobby, their route was packed with fansites and other fans relentlessly snapping pictures of the group. The videos clearly show that there was nothing in between fans and the artist.

MOAs demand better security for TXT

Being bombarded with cameras is part-and-parcel of K-pop life. However, celebrities of such scale are always protected by security to avoid any trouble (such as fans trying to hug the idols, running towards them, throwing things, etc.). The security presence is a good thing for fans and the artist.

In this instance, the situation was pretty bad. One of the videos showed TXT's leader, Soobin, being pushed into the van, nearly bumping his head on the door. Fans claim the person who pushed Soobin in the van was their manager and that he "wasn't in a good mood." They promptly demanded a different manager for the idol group.

Fans enraged with Big Hit's handling of TXT members

This isn't the first time fans have overstepped the personal boundaries of TXT members. There are multiple photos of toxic fans and fansites being extremely close to the group members while waiting at the airport. TXT fans raised similar discontent in 2020 as well. But their concerns seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

This time, MOAs have started directing their distress towards TXT's agency, Big Hit Music. The tweets contained #BigHitProtectsYourArtists, along with #PROTECT_TXT. Fans also tagged Big Hit Music's official accounts.

yeonjun holding the umbrella for the manager ,txt sitting face to face with sasaengs in the airport, a staff taking pics secretly (idk if they were fired), secret activities being leaked & getting mobbed etc

Hello @BIGHIT_MUSIC

Some fans have compiled a list of sasaeng accounts that routinely invade TXT's personal space. They are encouraging fellow MOAs to unfollow those accounts. One of the above tweets has even identified the fansites/sasaengs present at the scene.

A photo of TXT member Yeonjun holding an umbrella for his manager is also doing the rounds. According to fans, the situation should have been the other way around (as it mostly is). Many fans blame the manager for this recurring issue.

As fans continue to raise their concerns, they hope Big Hit Music will respond soon.

