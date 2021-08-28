Mamamoo fans demand a refund from KAVECON after their disastrous online concert

Fans of Mamamoo are showing their solidarity by calling out a mishandled live concert, after waves of disappointment washed over many who were anticipating this day.

Many were unable to watch Mamamoo's live concert that was scheduled today due to server-sided issues. Fans took their complaints to Twitter, demanding some kind of action from KAVECON, the organizers of the event.

Mamamoo is a four-member girl group under RBW. They debuted in June 2014.

KAVECON faces huge backlash after their servers fail during Mamamoo's concert

The issue occurred on 28 August 2021, the day of Mamamoo's live concert. Their agency has been teasing its arrival since the beginning of the month. Fans flocked to ticket-purchasing sites in order to score a seat for the show.

Originally, the concert was to be held offline but was eventually postponed due to the rising amount of COVID-19 cases in South Korea, especially amongst those in the entertainment industry.

On the day of the concert, as fans eagerly awaited the start of the livestream, many faced one burning problem. They were not able to gain access to the stream, despite having purchased tickets for the concert legally.

#WAWOnline_Mamamoo#kavecon

Is anyone's livestream working?! Mine doesn't work & its been an hour! The support team have ignored me three times!

KAVECON I demand a full refund or a VOD HD of the concert!

Evidence: pic.twitter.com/miUzsm7Il0 — minimoon1 (@minimoon1_) August 28, 2021

#WAWOnline_Mamamoo #MAMAMOO @RBW_MAMAMOO @KAVECON

It didn't let us enter or refresh. #kavecon changed the date to yesterday and many people got kicked out or couldn't refresh. The servers don't work in any language. This makes me so sad for all international fans and the girls pic.twitter.com/fN88p0Jjbe — Belu (@belu_drawings) August 28, 2021

To add to this, those who were able to join the livestream faced many issues, including lagging, buffering or simply a black screen.

paid $35 to stare at a buffer circle and listen to mmm for 3 seconds at a time, can I get my money back @KAVECON ? #WAWOnline_Mamamoo — ɴᴇʟʟ⁷🧈💗 (@kingpdnim) August 28, 2021

moos watching mamamoo messing around right now:



HAHAH-....(buffer)....AHAHA — ᗪ.🌻 (@itsmoonbyule) August 28, 2021

when mamamoo said this is the time slip section i didn't expect we'll go into 2000s level of internet speed and lag — ᗪ.🌻 (@itsmoonbyule) August 28, 2021

MAMAMAOO'S CONCERT



97% LAG 👎🏼

3% STILL LAG 👎🏼@RBW_MAMAMOO @KAVECON — kc | MAMAMOO CONCERT TODAY (@mmmfrvvr) August 28, 2021

After fans realized this wasn't an isolated incident and, in fact, an issue faced by a majority of the concert-goers, they began organizing a collective effort to present a united front to KAVECON. Demands for the organizer to refund all the attendees have spawned.

[START TRENDING]



KAVECON, we demand a full refund or VOD and an apology to Mamamoo & Moomoos!



Use the hashtags and phrase#KAVECONREFUND

KAVECON APOLOGIZE TO MAMAMOO



How to trend:

✅Tweet the # WITH a sentence!!!

✅Only use each # once per tweet!

✅Retweet the #

✅Tag @KAVECON — MAMAMOO Charts (@MamamooCharts) August 28, 2021

KAVECON has previously handled livestreams for other K-pop idols and Korean artists, including ONF, B1A4, Peppertones, RAVI and Kim Jaejoong.

Mamamoo's WAW (Where Are We) concert was intended to be a throwback to the group's beginnings and their journey from debut to the present day. Earlier this year in May, Mamamoo headlined LIVENow's K-pop concert series.

No statement from either KAVECON or Mamamoo's agency has been made public yet.

