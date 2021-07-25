MAMAMOO's Solar reacts after Korean Olympic champion An San confirms that she is a stan

South Korean archer An San has gained the attention of sports lovers and MAMAMOO fans at the same time after breaking a record at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

This record had previously stood for 25 years, but by breaking this, An San won the first-ever mixed team archery final. The 20-year-old first-time Olympian, who won a gold medal, revealed herself to be a MAMAMOO fan.

Fans of MAMAMOO who had watched An San in the Olympics noticed something interesting. They had seen An San sporting different kinds of pins on the strap of her chest, and one of them was identified as a radish lightstick, a logo associated with MAMAMOO.

After confirming that An San was a fan, MAMAMOO star Solar responded, which overwhelmed the Olympian.

Is An San a MAMAMOO fan?

The status of An San as a MooMoo (name of MAMAMOO's fan base) was confirmed when a full shot of the pins was captured during an interview. The photograph featured the moomoobang, which resulted in all MooMoos increasing support for An San.

As support for An San from other MAMAMOO fans poured in, the archer confirmed that she was a stan. She did so through a playful Instagram story. She shared a screenshot of a tweet by a fellow MooMoo which read, "If you're a MooMoo, be sure to support female archer An San." Along with the tweet was a picture of An San.

An San's status read, "Oops. Now everyone knows I'm a stan. Well then... Everyone, MAMAMOO's Hwasa opened a new YouTube channel so go subscribe."

Solar's reaction to An San's confession

Solar sent An San a cute appreciation post to the Korean athlete repping the K-pop group in Tokyo.

She wrote,

"I'm going to steal An San-nim when she comes back to Korea."

An San was overwhelmed by Solar's response as she shared,

"I AM CRYING RIGHT NOW... I love you so much, Solar. I've had that pin on my strap since 2017, I think. Thank you so much and... I love you."

She then added,

"This cannot be happening to me right now, WHY AM I ON SOLAR EONNI'S STORY? This makes no sense, like... I cannot believe this is real. PLEASE STEAL ME, I can live in Yongki's house. Anyway, I really seriously love you."

