Hwasa of Mamamoo opens YouTube channel for her 26th birthday, posts 2 videos 

Mamamoo's Hwasa has just announced that she has opened up her own YouTube channel, and fans could not be more supportive and excited about the news!

Hwasa, a vocalist for the four-member K-POP girl group, is currently signed under RBW. The idol debuted in 2014 with her group, and then made her solo debut with "Twit" in February 2019.

The 26-year-old has been collaborating with other artists outside of the K-POP realm, and it looks like she has stepped out of her comfort zone yet again to show her fans a new side of herself.

Hwasa opens her own YouTube channel, posts 2 new videos

Hwasa (or Ahn Hye-jin) posted her first video on her YouTube channel on the 23rd of July, 2021.

Like a channel trailer of sorts, the video is only a small teaser for what's to come in the future. Later the same day, she posted a draft version of one of Mamamoo's songs, "Dingga". She filmed a music video for it, featuring her ensemble of backup dancers.

Hwasa is the second Mamamoo member to open their own YouTube channel. The first one was Solar, who created her channel in January 2019. Solar uploads lifestyle, beauty, food and K-POP industry-related videos. She currently has just over 3 million subscribers on her channel.

After Hwasa's news emerged, fans gathered on social media in support of the decision and wished the singer a happy birthday.

hwasa ig live, hwasa youtube channel, hwasa intro on yt, hwasa version of dingga, hwasa dabin & beenzino in one frame, hula hoops collab, bday hashtags, collab hashtags, yt celebration hashtags, MF I CANT FUNCTION AFTER MONTHS OF STARVATION I GET ALL THESEpic.twitter.com/5VXzEd3ESK — QUEEN HWASA DAY (@AMOURHWASA) July 23, 2021

this hwasa or maria concept is really making me SO EXCITED for what she’s going to do with her channel!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — nini ☆ (@soshiswfs) July 23, 2021

I know rbw didn’t pay a cent to get AK for Hwasa’s yt channel. That was all her — Naya - SUMMER WITH HWASA (@queens_mmm) July 23, 2021

so on this day hwasa was taking photos for her yt channel 😭🥺 a precious human, i cant believe shes gave us a gift on her bday... pic.twitter.com/0yWWxo9bCZ — lyly (@moonbtea) July 23, 2021

we might get contents from hwasa and solar on their youtube and moonbyul on studio moon night every week.. and fo sure wheein is preparing something for us... damn moos are always well fed — addie (@Y0NGLINZY) July 23, 2021

ICB TO HWASA HAVING A YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND POSTING A COVER OF DINGGA?? YES EXACTLY MY WIFE FEEDS ME SO WELL pic.twitter.com/TFfXpnzlP4 — semi ia- work⁷ (@hyegisweed) July 23, 2021

i wonder if hwasa's yt channel will be for mvs and music or a personal one 👀 — ᗪ.🌻 l HYEJULY ✨ (@itsmoonbyule) July 23, 2021

i cant believe that hwasa have a yt channel, this means that we gonna see her more times 🥺 — lyly (@moonbtea) July 23, 2021

hwasa really made a yt channel to upload her yearly covers for her bday 😭 — forbyfour (@still_mamamoo) July 23, 2021

can't believe we've been fooled thinking moonbyul would open her yt channel next but no one saw it coming from hwasa jajsjdjjs HWASA YOUTUBER — azu⭐ DON'T GO YET (@byulsence) July 23, 2021

Fans have been able to see different sides of Hwasa through all of the reality shows she has starred in - one of the most popular among MooMoos (fans of Mamamoo) being "I Live Alone", where everyone got a look at Hwasa's day-to-day house life. Clips of her eating in front of the cameras went viral: She inadvertently caused truffle oil to sell out due to a meal she made using the ingredient.

Combining this with the type of content her group-mate Solar puts up on her own YouTube, it's no wonder fans are excited to see what Hwasa has in store for her new channel.

Also read: Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 6: Jeong-won is ready to propose to Gyeo-ul, shocks Jun-wan with revelation

Edited by Sabine Algur