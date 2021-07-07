Fans ecstatic as Hwasa and DPR Live set to collab for the second time

Fans of Hwasa and DPR LIVE were ecstatic after the latter revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, "IITE COOL," to be released on the 23rd of July.
DPR LIVE of the Dream Perfect Regime crew is a bilingual South Korean hip-hop artist releasing music in Korean and English. In 2020, Hwasa of K-pop girl group Mamamoo (currently under the music label RBW) released a song titled "I'm bad too," featuring DPR LIVE. The track was released under her first mini-album, "Maria."
This year, the tables have turned as Hwasa (real name: Ahn Hye-jin) will be featured on DPR LIVE's (real name: Hong Da-bin) track for his album. This will mark their second collaboration together.
Everything you need to know about Hwasa and DPR LIVE's collaboration
"Yellow Cab" is another single from the upcoming album that was dropped as a pre-release single a week ago.
The song Hwasa will be featured on is titled "Hula Hoops." Renowned Korean hip-hop artist Beenzino is also on the track. This implies there will be a music video accompanying the release of the song, possibly featuring DPR LIVE, Hwasa, and Beenzino.
Another track, called "Boom," will feature fellow Dream Perfect Regime (or DPR) member, DPR IAN, who also works as the director for the group's video-related work. The album was produced by DPR LIVE himself, as well as ampoff, who has worked with DPR IAN before.
With the announcement of a collaboration between famous Korean music artists, fans didn't skip a beat as they shared their anticipation for the track's release.
"IITE COOL" is DPR LIVE's 2nd full-length album. His first album was titled "Is Anybody Out There?" released in March 2020.
