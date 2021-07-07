Fans ecstatic as Hwasa and DPR Live set to collab for the second time

Fans of Hwasa and DPR LIVE were ecstatic after the latter revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, "IITE COOL," to be released on the 23rd of July.

DPR LIVE of the Dream Perfect Regime crew is a bilingual South Korean hip-hop artist releasing music in Korean and English. In 2020, Hwasa of K-pop girl group Mamamoo (currently under the music label RBW) released a song titled "I'm bad too," featuring DPR LIVE. The track was released under her first mini-album, "Maria."

This year, the tables have turned as Hwasa (real name: Ahn Hye-jin) will be featured on DPR LIVE's (real name: Hong Da-bin) track for his album. This will mark their second collaboration together.

Everything you need to know about Hwasa and DPR LIVE's collaboration

"Yellow Cab" is another single from the upcoming album that was dropped as a pre-release single a week ago.

The song Hwasa will be featured on is titled "Hula Hoops." Renowned Korean hip-hop artist Beenzino is also on the track. This implies there will be a music video accompanying the release of the song, possibly featuring DPR LIVE, Hwasa, and Beenzino.

THE DATE: JULY 23RD 6PM KST!



NEED Y'ALL TO SPREAD THIS LIKE WILD FIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wIj1NsRPp0 — ᴅᴘʀ ʟɪᴠᴇ (@_DPRLIVE) July 7, 2021

Another track, called "Boom," will feature fellow Dream Perfect Regime (or DPR) member, DPR IAN, who also works as the director for the group's video-related work. The album was produced by DPR LIVE himself, as well as ampoff, who has worked with DPR IAN before.

With the announcement of a collaboration between famous Korean music artists, fans didn't skip a beat as they shared their anticipation for the track's release.

hwasa and dpr live sound so good together, even just at a random electronic product promo event pic.twitter.com/LSAkfJoqgh — eil (@soleilbyul) July 7, 2021

So will Hwasa be in the MV as well? With her blue hair 👀 — viv (@moovivic) July 7, 2021

Hmm...? Maybe an MV with #Hwasa...?



What do you think MooMoos 👀?



Also, the track "Hula Hoops" will be released on her birthday 🎂@RBW_MAMAMOO #마마무 #화사 pic.twitter.com/nqv8MkssdI — MAMAMOO GUIDE (@mamamooguide) July 7, 2021

You got the queen on Thurrrrr



Hwasa new music !!!! pic.twitter.com/Z54uWmryOd — July Is Hwasa Month ❖ RIP MAEY (@hwazaka_ya) July 7, 2021

i love it when artists hwasa previously worked with collab with her again. it says a lot about how much they like hwasa and the music they make with her 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NXM5oCpz52 — ᗪ.🌻 (@itsmoonbyule) July 7, 2021

me getting all hyped up because we are getting new hwasa music after a year vs me remembering that hwasa will probably get 5 lines because it's only a featuring on dabin's title track pic.twitter.com/yow7c8F96f — . (@AMOURHWASA) July 7, 2021

DPR LIVE X Hwasa X Beenzino

Just look how powerful this combo is, collab of the year 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — gyne (@rottenmoo) July 7, 2021

praying that we get to see blue hwasa on the mv — bel (@jiniwhee) July 7, 2021

dpr live w hwasa and beenzino mygod they're gonna leave me bald snjdnsjdjd — &키스🍎💚 (@masakiethnanga) July 7, 2021

"IITE COOL" is DPR LIVE's 2nd full-length album. His first album was titled "Is Anybody Out There?" released in March 2020.

Edited by Srijan Sen