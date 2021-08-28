NCT's Lucas in hot water after another accusation comes out, resulting in fans demanding his resignation

More details of the scandal surrounding Lucas of NCT have been released, which has led to even more chaos in the K-pop community than there originally was.
Supposedly, Lucas had bought a cat in order to score brownie points with the latest accuser and later handed it off to a fellow NCT member when it didn't work.
Many fans are still questioning the legitimacy of the accusations against Lucas, while others are asking his label, SM Entertainment, to remove him from the K-pop group.
Lucas allegedly gives away cat after sharing pictures of it, fans demand for his removal from NCT and WayV
A quick summary of all of the allegations and accusers that have come out can be found here.
Following previous accusations, a fifth person has come out further accusing Lucas of supposedly acquiring a new kitten for her while he was in China, only to abandon it after she didn't want it. One of the screenshots shows a photo taken by a Weibo user of Lucas leaving a pet shop in China.
Lucas attempted to give his cat to the accuser, but she refused as she wasn't interested.
After returning to Korea, Lucas allegedly handed the cat off to Winwin, another member of NCT. While fans remained skeptical of the whole situation, a Twitter user reposted a picture of Winwin, which was taken from an NCT fan-interaction platform, to support the claim.
The poster pointed out that white strands of hair were visible on Winwin's shirt.
Owing to the number of people who have come out and spoken against Lucas, the evidence presented and the nature of the accusations, many fans have begun to trend #LUCAS_OUT, demanding the withdrawal of the NCT member from the group.
However, many fans are still supportive of Lucas and have released Twitter threads compiled with evidence that allegedly "debunks" all of the claims made against the K-pop idol. In retaliation to the negative hashtags being used, Lucas' fans have organized the hashtag campaign #WeLoveYouLucas.
As of now, there has been no confirmation on whether every single allegation made against Lucas is true. As the first few accusations had come out, SM Entertainment pulled Lucas from all of his schedules and halted the release of his upcoming single with NCT's Hendery, titled Jalapeño.
Lucas later released an apology, writing that he felt guilty for all of the wrongdoings he committed in the past. He stated that he is currently reflecting on all of his past actions.
After the release of the apology, many other anonymous users came out with their own experiences surrounding NCT's Lucas. SM Entertainment and Lucas have yet to address the new allegations.
