NCT's Lucas in hot water after another accusation comes out, resulting in fans demanding his resignation

More details of the scandal surrounding Lucas of NCT have been released, which has led to even more chaos in the K-pop community than there originally was.

Supposedly, Lucas had bought a cat in order to score brownie points with the latest accuser and later handed it off to a fellow NCT member when it didn't work.

Many fans are still questioning the legitimacy of the accusations against Lucas, while others are asking his label, SM Entertainment, to remove him from the K-pop group.

Lucas allegedly gives away cat after sharing pictures of it, fans demand for his removal from NCT and WayV

A quick summary of all of the allegations and accusers that have come out can be found here.

Following previous accusations, a fifth person has come out further accusing Lucas of supposedly acquiring a new kitten for her while he was in China, only to abandon it after she didn't want it. One of the screenshots shows a photo taken by a Weibo user of Lucas leaving a pet shop in China.

Lucas attempted to give his cat to the accuser, but she refused as she wasn't interested.

There is another girl just came out. She revealed that

1. Lucas bought her a cat but after she rejected it, he abandoned the cat, and now only Winwin is taking care of it🤮#루카스_탈퇴해#NCT_WayV_먹칠금지_루카스_탈퇴#LUCAS_OUT#LUCAS_GETS_OUT_OF_WayV pic.twitter.com/UCjI35btH4 — ninalin905 (@ninalin9052) August 27, 2021

After returning to Korea, Lucas allegedly handed the cat off to Winwin, another member of NCT. While fans remained skeptical of the whole situation, a Twitter user reposted a picture of Winwin, which was taken from an NCT fan-interaction platform, to support the claim.

This pic from WW's bb. I'm sorry for leak but you can see white cat hair on his shirt. Đậu má hxx was really something out of this world #LUCAS_OUT#LUCAS_GETS_OUT_OF_WayV #WayV_is_6 #WAYV6 https://t.co/s8HzrMDMnJ pic.twitter.com/tnNcSDZ1jd — Truong Nguyen (@silly_tt) August 27, 2021

The poster pointed out that white strands of hair were visible on Winwin's shirt.

Owing to the number of people who have come out and spoken against Lucas, the evidence presented and the nature of the accusations, many fans have begun to trend #LUCAS_OUT, demanding the withdrawal of the NCT member from the group.

📣📣📣Lucas out📣📣📣Lucas out📣📣📣Lucas out📣📣📣Lucas out📣📣📣Lucas out📣📣#LUCAS_OUT

Four or five girls have come forward to identify him, and there will be more

I don't understand what you virgin women are thinking. You're not qualified to speak without buying an album. pic.twitter.com/GsCl7xOQ5Y — kkkkiko (@BaekbabyK) August 28, 2021

Artists should set an example for ordinary people. China will not allow a person with bad deeds to become an artist！#루카스_탈퇴해 #NCT_WayV_먹칠금지_루카스_탈퇴 #LUCAS_OUT #LUCAS_GETS_OUT_OF_WayV pic.twitter.com/uLSBTEiQqH — wwyingyy (@wwyingyy) August 28, 2021

No matter how yall protect him

He wont be able to be in china industry his case has badly affected the chn fandom n grp career which wayv might cnt continue activity if they didnt cut the connection#루카스_탈퇴해#NCT_WayV_먹칠금지_루카스_탈퇴#LUCAS_OUT#LUCAS_GETS_OUT_OF_WayV pic.twitter.com/VAvlzCQoTN — 제니스_dayo20 (@janicenice_20) August 28, 2021

However, many fans are still supportive of Lucas and have released Twitter threads compiled with evidence that allegedly "debunks" all of the claims made against the K-pop idol. In retaliation to the negative hashtags being used, Lucas' fans have organized the hashtag campaign #WeLoveYouLucas.

Lucas Best Boy

Way V is 7

NCT is 23#WeLoveYouLucas pic.twitter.com/fkNRMIeIAw — 𝙹aemin is my happiness (@Dandeli67106572) August 28, 2021

IF YOU WANT LUCAS OUT,DO U THINK THE OTHERS DO?THEY SAID BACK IN 2018 THERE'S NO ONE WILL LEAVE THEY PROMISE WITHIN THEMSELVES.#Lucas#WeLoveYouLucas #LUCASBESTBOY pic.twitter.com/QquH4WSDR7 — :) (@alistairevon) August 28, 2021

Me when I watch photos of Lucas pretty as always.#LUCASBESTBOY LUCAS BEST BOY Lucas #WeLoveYouLucas WE LOVE YOU LUCAS #LUCASWELOVEYOU pic.twitter.com/VbFa6nL1OI — Bumsun (@Try19566864) August 27, 2021

As of now, there has been no confirmation on whether every single allegation made against Lucas is true. As the first few accusations had come out, SM Entertainment pulled Lucas from all of his schedules and halted the release of his upcoming single with NCT's Hendery, titled Jalapeño.

Lucas later released an apology, writing that he felt guilty for all of the wrongdoings he committed in the past. He stated that he is currently reflecting on all of his past actions.

Lucas posted an Apology letter on Weibo.. pic.twitter.com/XcDrDptGRC — Z e n.◡̈ (@jaeedimples) August 25, 2021

After the release of the apology, many other anonymous users came out with their own experiences surrounding NCT's Lucas. SM Entertainment and Lucas have yet to address the new allegations.

