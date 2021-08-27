Netizens find Lucas' rumored ex-girlfriend's identity and reveal more details on fake evidence

NCT and WayV member Lucas' ex-girlfriend's gaslighting scandal is becoming the talk of the town. Over the past 24 hours, his loyal Korean and Chinese fans have taken it upon themselves to prove his innocence.

The NCT fandom has been pouring love for the idol all over Twitter for a couple of days. Meanwhile, NCT-zens is hard at work trying to figure out the real identity of the alleged ex-girlfriends and information behind the "edited" photos.

It now looks like the fans have finally stumbled upon something significant.

Chinese netizens discover identity of Lucas' first alleged ex-girlfriend - a sasaeng

According to the Instagram user @globalmyeon, Chinese netizens suspect the identity of NCT Lucas' first alleged ex-girlfriend to be a known sasaeng fan and fansite master (fansites are fans who legally consistently follow an idol and take their pictures, videos, etc.), who goes by the name DirectKill.

They say that the first girl is MASTERNIM DIRECTKILL. When the picture which she is protected by Lucas at an airport is exposed many fans reprimand her as a ssf. But it turns out that she is 'the girl'. Now I don't know how to react to this and start finding it hard to believe pic.twitter.com/0hJhs3k7Lr — Uri Huang Sushi 🍣🦁 (@IlyoungBae) August 25, 2021

This suspicion comes from a blogger claiming that the first person with the allegations is not just a fansite master, but a sasaeng too. Social media, especially Chinese platform Weibo, is filled with DirectKill's airport videos and photos taken by other fans, which show her sasaeng tendencies, such as being too close to the idol and invading his personal space.

Makes ABSOLUTE sense now. Apparently the first OP who also did the long expose is directkill, a VERY well known Lucas Sasaeng. She WOULD have unknown pics of him. Bd places he us. BECAUSE THATS WHAT SASAENGS DO. But, she did disappear in 2019 so who knows. pic.twitter.com/YxYmHGpuJp — 💋 Steph .. SOMO:FUME (@urhotteststeph) August 26, 2021

Fans also discovered additional details. They found out that DirectKill was BTS' maknae Jungkook's sasaeng too.

That girl Lucas waved at was directkill, a sasaeng fan. Still rumor but... hhh it all makes sense now.. shes freaking rich. She was formerly jungkook ssf also. pic.twitter.com/dXihvUfzyM — liana (@sambatantoday) August 26, 2021

Fans release additional proof of Lucas' evidence photos being fake

Lucas' Chinese fandom, called WayZenNi, went hard at work to unearth the truth about the many photos the idol's ex-girlfriends released as proof. Some fans pointed out the similarities and the edited technicalities as soon as the images were uploaded, and they aren't backing down.

Fans discovered a major loophole in one of the ex-girlfriends' stories talking about being with Lucas. One of the check-in dates mentioned in the hotel spreadsheet is from November 28, 2019 to December 2, 2019. However, on December 2, 2019, Lucas was at his fansign event in Beijing.

Another loophole is one of the ex-girlfriends mentioning she was with Lucas at 3 am (Beijing Time) on September 17, 2019. However, he was in London attending the London Fashion Week on September 16, 2019 and took a night flight to return only on September 17, 2019.

PART 3 pic.twitter.com/Ca5GxvYsQq — GIANT BABY 💚 루카스 (@lucas_xxbaby) August 25, 2021

Readers can check out more evidence provided by fans below:

Meanwhile, Lucas' largest Chinese fansite, LUCAS CNFC's resignation is not going down well with other fans. Rather than giving a firm statement and supporting the idol till the truth comes out, fans are upset with the biggest fansite just resigning.

The last official statement by SM Entertainment and Lucas were of him apologizing for the inconvenience and the idol being put on hiatus.

