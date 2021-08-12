"Seungri didn't deserve this": Fans enraged after ex-Kpop star is jailed for three years in Burning Sun prostitution scandal

Seungri, or Lee Seung-hyun, formerly of BIGBANG, has been sentenced to three years in prison for arranging prostitution and facilitating illegal gambling overseas.

The K-pop idol and businessman was investigated after the "Burning Sun" case blew up in South Korea, where he was accused of several different charges, including facilitating prostitution services. The entire scandal has put his agency, YG Entertainment, through critical examination in the public eye.

Seungri was part of the 5-piece YG Entertainment boy group BIGBANG until he announced his retirement from the group and the entertainment industry on Instagram. This was due to legal scrutiny for his alleged involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

Seungri is facing multiple charges for his violation

On the 12th of August, 2021, Seungri was officially convicted of providing illegal prostitution and gambling services overseas. A military court gave the verdict because the former K-pop idol is currently serving his mandatory military service and will soon be released.

Seungri will be serving three years in jail, as ordered by the courts. He was also ordered to pay $1 million in compensation.

After news of the conviction broke, fans of BIGBANG and Seungri took to Twitter to express their concern and distaste with the South Korean judicial system. They claim that it was a hasty ruling and a convenient distraction from the real criminals in the matter.

Guilty by accusations with no evidence, what a corrupt system. Stay strong Seungri. — KLIFE 🍀 (@8KLIFE) August 12, 2021

Judge has seen him as Bigbang seungri . Not a Korean citizen . They treated him as public figure and on the basis of that they ruled out the judgement .From all the articles you will read , you will get the gist .



Even right now he is not a celebrity , he is still a celebrity — Always - 愛 🎋 (@pmbbvip) August 12, 2021

Yoo just got probation the one who actually did it yet the famous celebrity who multiple witnesses testified in court said that Seungri didnt know nor had anything to do with it got 3 years imprisonment for it. The court may have lit the match but all of u pinned him to the stake — 🍀𝔖𝔢𝔲𝔫𝔤𝔯𝔦𝔰³⁵ℭ𝔲𝔩𝔱 𝔇𝔢𝔰𝔦𝔤𝔫𝔢𝔯⁷🍀bIm (@notjustbtstras1) August 12, 2021

i've never ever seen someone get sentenced over something the judge "feels" he did or know with NO evidence all this time. and on top of all, the punishment being longer than the actual cr!minals' who did those things..



Seungri didn't deserve this. — ann 🍀 (@chaedrgn) August 12, 2021

3 years. because a judge felt like seungri knew. even though seungri and the victims said he didnt. didnt even yoo say seungri didnt know during his confession? and how can seungris sentence be the same as yoo's -the actual criminal? — 🍀 here for seungri 🍀 (@jjongs_moon) August 12, 2021

So wait... there was even witnesses testifying Seungri had nothing to do with the other charges (he only admittedthe gambling) ... Seungri mentioned how police pressured him all this time and still they have the nerves...... — Gaby (@Gabyluhan) August 12, 2021

3 FUCKING YEARS FOR WHAT???? FOR THINGS HE DIDN'T DO????? WHY???? WHY ???? SEUNGRI DIDN'T DESERVE THIS WHAT A SHAME !!!! I'M DISGUSTED REALLY I'M SO ANGRY FOR WHAT ????? I'M DISGUSTED



JUDGED CORRUPTED !!!! — nini🍀³⁵ -38 (@poutyvip5lines) August 12, 2021

this case really highlights the incompetence of their police force and justice system. their lousy government is pushing the bs scandal to him to clean their dirty hands and so seungri can take all the blame. nakakagalit. — c. 🍀 (@chinaamrqt) August 12, 2021

The Burning Sun scandal grew at the beginning of 2019 when news of an assault at the club "Burning Sun" became public. Several people and companies hold stakes in the club. One of those stakeholders is Yuri Holdings, co-founded by Seungri.

The scandal blew open after a deeper investigation led to the discovery of prostitution, illegal filming of sexual activities, rape, assault, and more. Several K-pop idols, such as Jonghyun of CNBLUE, Jonghoon of F.T. Island, and others, were caught up in the affair.

Given the case's high-profile nature and how it affected the general public, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in was forced to step in and order a thorough investigation.

In previous court hearings before the ruling, Seungri admitted receiving illegal sex services, spreading footage and pled guilty to illegal gambling.

