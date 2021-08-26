Top 5 upcoming K-pop releases in September 2021: Release dates, teasers, and more

As the end of August approaches, a fresh list of K-pop music to be shortly released has been making the rounds. This article dives into five comebacks you shouldn't miss, along with a special mention at the end. K-pop enthusiasts should mark their calendars for these dates.

These K-pop idols are releasing comeback records in September 2021

1) STAYC

Release Date: September 6, 2021

Release Type: 1st mini-album

High Up Entertainment's six-member girl group STAYC will be making their return on September 6. They will be releasing a mini-album titled "Stereotype." Previously, the girls had released their second single album, "Staydom" with the single "ASAP" on April 8 this year.

2) Purple Kiss

Release Date: September 8, 2021

Release Type: 2nd mini-album

The seven-member K-pop girl group Purple Kiss will be releasing their second mini-album titled "HIDE & SEEK" on September 8, at 2.30 pm (IST). The group made their debut under Mamamoo's label, RBW, on March 15, 2021, with their 1st EP, "Into Violet."

3) ATEEZ

Release Date: September 13, 2021

Release Type: 8th Extended Play (EP)

KQ Entertainment's K-pop boy group ATEEZ will be returning with new music during the 2nd week of September. For this comeback, ATEEZ's Mingi will be present. Previously, he had taken a hiatus starting from March 2020 owing to his mental health. Recently, ATEEZ released a collaborative album with Kim Jongkook titled "Season Songs."

4) NCT 127

Release Date: September 17, 2021

Release Type: 3rd Korean studio album

NCT 127 is a sub-unit of SM Entertainment's boy group NCT. 127 will be releasing an album titled "Sticker" on September 17, with a lead single of the same name. Group members Mark and Taeyong have taken part in writing the rap lyrics for the lead single.

5) ITZY

Release Date: September 24, 2021

Release Type: 1st full-length album

The JYP Entertainment K-pop girl group will be releasing "Crazy In Love," their first full-length album, on the 24th. The title track is called "Loco," and the album will be released at 9.30 am (IST). Meanwhile, pre-orders for the album have already been opened.

Special Mention: Lisa of Blackpink

Release Date: September 10, 2021

Release Type: Single album (debut)

While Lisa's release is technically a debut, this much-anticipated release cannot be missed. Her self-titled single album "Lalisa" will be dropping on September 10 at 9.30 am (IST). A while ago, rumors of her filming for her solo debut music video began floating around.

