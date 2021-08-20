NCT 127's Jungwoo and Haechan open Instagram accounts, while fans speculate on a possible comeback

NCT fans were bombarded this morning with a ton of updates regarding the band, including news of a possible comeback.

NCTzens (fans of NCT) were greeted by a mysterious layout change for NCT 127's Instagram, and Jungwoo and Haechan finally making their own accounts on the platform.

With all of the NCT 127 members finally on Instagram, fans expect some interesting interactions.

NCT 127's Jungwoo and Haechan open their own Instagram accounts

With the creation of Jungwoo's (or Kim Jung-woo) and Haechan's (or Lee Dong-hyuck) Instagram accounts, August 20, 2021, marks the day all NCT 127 members are on the platform together. Jungwoo and Haechan were the last two members to join.

Hawk-eyed fans spotted the official NCT 127 Instagram account following two more people than they originally were, which led them to the idols' accounts.

With no time wasted, the news spread on social media. As a result, Jungwoo (Account name: ncit_kimjw) is currently at 1.5 million followers, while Haechaen (Account name: fullsun_ncit) is at over 1.2 million followers. The numbers are still going up, as the news is still being processed by many.

Currently, the two members have not made any posts on their new accounts.

Is the NCT comeback soon? Fans speculate after changes to the NCT 127 account

To the surprise of many, the NCT 127 Instagram account faced a major makeover - the crew seems to be portraying a "schoolboy" concept, with the account's bio having been changed to "NEO Culture Institute of Technology."

Stories and posts from members engaged in "school life" were also uploaded, including a video with the caption "On the way to schooool."

On the way to schooool 🤨

@ onyourm__ark pic.twitter.com/TxbGe3wfDu — 🧃 (@mark9mark9) August 19, 2021

While no dates have been dropped yet, NCTzens are on the lookout for any substantial information that might drop regarding the group's comeback.

The reaction from fans regarding all the news that dropped in such a short period of time was one of shock and hilarity. The fandom began sharing memes on Twitter with excitement at the prospect of an NCT 127 comeback and surprise.

nct 127 changed their layout

jungwoo ig

haechan ig



nctzens rn: pic.twitter.com/uHqVgx1XEh — des♡ if ia (📚, 😴, ☠️) (@R3N4TO_L0DS) August 20, 2021

During an online fanmeet in July 2021, NCT 127 announced that they would be returning sometime in September with a full-length Korean album.

Fans are speculating whether the current concept is related to the upcoming album release or an entirely different project.

