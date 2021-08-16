Red Velvet declares their "Queendom" in new EP release

Red Velvet finally returned with "Queendom" earlier today, and is already breaking records left and right!

The SM Entertainment girl group consists of 5 members - Irene, Joy, Seulgi, Wendy, and Yeri. They debuted in 2014 and have won several awards for their plentiful discography.

Fans of Red Velvet are more than excited to see all 5 members return together, after quite a large gap between their previous official comeback and today's release.

Red Velvet return as 5 after a year and a half, drop album and music video

Red Velvet's EP "Queendom" marks the group's first official comeback in almost a year and a half. It is their 6th mini-album release, and contains 6 tracks; the title track is named "Queendom," after the EP name.

Along with the release of the album, a music video for the title track featuring all 5 members of Red Velvet was also released.

Other tracks on the album include "Pose," "Knock on Wood," "Better Be," "Pushin' N Pullin," and "Hello, Sunset." The title track Queendom is said to have a "refreshing atmosphere."

After the music video was released, a broadcast of Red Velvet performing various songs from their new album was released. Reveluvs (fans of Red Velvet) flooded social media to share their excitement on the group's official return.

im not a rv stan but joy looks so unbelievably stunning here

and redvelvet will always have the best summer songs ever! pic.twitter.com/N9sGQXvuG9 — rv’s maid ៹ rin ♔ (@rvblancs) August 16, 2021

irene in pose: the whole fandom:



i love you so much, rv 😭 so glad you are back! 💖

Summer wouldn’t be complete without a RV comeback 🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧 Missed them so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/mOQL2kjjQj — Stacy (@stacynam) August 16, 2021

red velvet performing hello, sunset live is my religion 😭 this song is so perfect my god



it has not been easy for the girls and the fans, so seeing red velvet breaking records left and right is a very emotional moment for everyone. they are always worth the wait. — ♔ (@dohsjoy) August 16, 2021

red velvet have the QUALITY, the CHOREO, the MUSIC, and the fucking NUMBERS this comeback ... everyone who slandered them the past two years... how's it feel? — lily (@baalrene) August 16, 2021

red velvet reveluvs

doing anything

During the special broadcast for Red Velvet's Queendom release, the members shared some events that happened during the preparation for the album release, as well as some general thoughts.

Seulgi confessed she had a minor argument with Yeri while shooting MV but they reconciled.



Yeri, "You can talk about (such thing) because we're seniors now?"



Lmao #Redvelvet #Queendom — H.Y. (@itnw0628) August 16, 2021

Yeri said it felt really precious preparing it as RV, sad not to see fans. #Redvelvet #Queendom — H.Y. (@itnw0628) August 16, 2021

Seulgi said she watched a clip of compliation of RV's previous promos, felt overflowed (with joy). #Redvelvet #Queendom — H.Y. (@itnw0628) August 16, 2021

Red Velvet's Queendom is reported to have hit #1 on the US iTunes chart. The video for the title track is the fastest Red Velvet music video to hit 1 million likes, aside from the group's sub-unit! Exclusive to 2021, it is also the 2nd fastest girl group music video to hit the same goal.

Currently, the song is at #1 on the South Korea music service provider charts Bugs, Genie, and Melon realtime.

