Is Soojin leaving (G)I-DLE? Cube Entertainment releases statement as bullying scandal takes its toll

Soojin of (G)I-DLE has reportedly left the K-pop group after facing allegations of bullying from anonymous posters. She debuted as a member of the 6-member girl group in 2018, currently signed under Cube Entertainment - home to CLC and previously 4Minute and HyunA.
The bullying allegations have caused a lot of talk in the K-pop community, with both fans and non-fans of the K-pop group sharing their thoughts on social media.
Soojin to leave (G)I-DLE; Timeline and summary of the allegations
On the 14th of August, 2021, Cube Entertainment announced that Soojin would be permanently withdrawing from (G)I-DLE; the group will continue on with 5 members.
The news comes after Soojin was facing bullying allegations starting in February 2021. Both Cube Entertainment and Soojin herself made statements regarding the allegations, and had a public back-and-forth.
On March 4, a month later, Cube announced that Soojin would be temporarily halting her activities while they investigated the bullying allegations.
At one point, actress Seo Shin Ae became wrapped up in the issue. An anonymous poster, who claimed to have gone to the same middle school as the two, said that Shin Ae was also a victim of Soojin's alleged bullying.
While Cube Entertainment had been posting public statements around the time of the first allegation, Solomon's Perjury actress Shin Ae made a vague post on her social media account with the words "None of your excuse." This prompted many to believe that she was indirectly referring to Soojin and Cube Entertainment.
While Soojin personally refuted the claims that she had bullied the actress, Seo Shin Ae herself later made a statement on March 26 on her Instagram account, detailing the alleged bullying she faced. However, she didn't name Soojin.
Fans disappointed with Cube Entertainment, come out in defence of Soojin
After news of Soojin's departure from (G)I-DLE broke, fans took to Twitter to voice their support for the idol.
Due to the complexity of the situation and the time period it took place, there is no official confirmation determining what really happened.
Fans are currently demanding an explanation from Cube Entertainment, which does not bode well for the company, since they received huge amounts of flak yesterday after CLC's Yujin revealed some shocking news about the group.
