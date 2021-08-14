Is Soojin leaving (G)I-DLE? Cube Entertainment releases statement as bullying scandal takes its toll

Soojin of (G)I-DLE has reportedly left the K-pop group after facing allegations of bullying from anonymous posters. She debuted as a member of the 6-member girl group in 2018, currently signed under Cube Entertainment - home to CLC and previously 4Minute and HyunA.

The bullying allegations have caused a lot of talk in the K-pop community, with both fans and non-fans of the K-pop group sharing their thoughts on social media.

Soojin to leave (G)I-DLE; Timeline and summary of the allegations

On the 14th of August, 2021, Cube Entertainment announced that Soojin would be permanently withdrawing from (G)I-DLE; the group will continue on with 5 members.

as five members. We will continue to do our best and provide unstinting support so that (G)I-DLE can show their growth in music and performance.



The news comes after Soojin was facing bullying allegations starting in February 2021. Both Cube Entertainment and Soojin herself made statements regarding the allegations, and had a public back-and-forth.

On March 4, a month later, Cube announced that Soojin would be temporarily halting her activities while they investigated the bullying allegations.

At one point, actress Seo Shin Ae became wrapped up in the issue. An anonymous poster, who claimed to have gone to the same middle school as the two, said that Shin Ae was also a victim of Soojin's alleged bullying.

Seo Shin Ae updated her Instagram with a post saying how she went through personal verbal insults and attacks towards her when she transferred to a new middle school



While Cube Entertainment had been posting public statements around the time of the first allegation, Solomon's Perjury actress Shin Ae made a vague post on her social media account with the words "None of your excuse." This prompted many to believe that she was indirectly referring to Soojin and Cube Entertainment.

While Soojin personally refuted the claims that she had bullied the actress, Seo Shin Ae herself later made a statement on March 26 on her Instagram account, detailing the alleged bullying she faced. However, she didn't name Soojin.

Fans disappointed with Cube Entertainment, come out in defence of Soojin

After news of Soojin's departure from (G)I-DLE broke, fans took to Twitter to voice their support for the idol.

we love a girl with a big heart

we love seo soojin pic.twitter.com/1xnzZQ2n8N — саша ревелавкина 라띠라뚜빠빠디라 (@WIWIUV) August 14, 2021

soojin baby ily so so much... gidle will always be 6 for mepic.twitter.com/zqVlRKslOe — semi ia-work⁷ (@hyegisweed) August 14, 2021

soojin IS a member of gidle, gidle has six members and soojin IS one of them, soojin IS and WILL forever be a member of gidle — ree ☀️🌧 (@synvurr) August 14, 2021

I can only accept this ONLY if this it's a Soojin choice...mental health come first. — (G)-NOX (@G_Nox_) August 14, 2021

This is not Soojin's choice. How the fuck should i believe a company that don't give an honest and detailed explanation. The incompetence is unbelievable. — flamingo (@fla_MINN_go) August 14, 2021

soojin spent most of her life preparing to be an idol. shes one of the most talented idols with amazing stage presence, vocals, and dance skills. and to think that all of that would go down the drain for something she might or mightve not done when she was 12/14 is unbelievable. — cherry tomato. 🍒💙 (@bossbjen_bp4eva) August 14, 2021

they withdrew soojin from gidle because she had an argument with a friend when she was 12 .. — 🐺 (@jksclit) August 14, 2021

soojin is a full package artist, she have it all. soojin caught my attention first. cube never fails to disappoint us. — `aj (@_chsukieee) August 14, 2021

cube ent lost another gem damn, i'm gonna miss you soojin. you deserve happiness in this world, ilysm queen :((. pic.twitter.com/KJGIgo3alQ — yannie | trsr✩° (@bang_yedamieee) August 14, 2021

you will always be a part of gidle💕 we love you soojin



GIDLE WILL ALWAYS BE SIX pic.twitter.com/yyZMptkJE5 — noodle.zip (@miyeonstagram) August 14, 2021

nevies to cube rn cause soojin deserves better : pic.twitter.com/nKKEQbICZU — ree ☀️🌧 (@synvurr) August 14, 2021

Due to the complexity of the situation and the time period it took place, there is no official confirmation determining what really happened.

Fans are currently demanding an explanation from Cube Entertainment, which does not bode well for the company, since they received huge amounts of flak yesterday after CLC's Yujin revealed some shocking news about the group.

