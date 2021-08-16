ATEEZ x Jongkook collab makes its much-anticipated arrival

ATEEZ and Kim Jongkook's song is finally here, and fans are celebrating the cheerful summer collaboration!
ATEEZ is an 8-member K-pop boy group under KQ Entertainment. They debuted in 2018 with their lead singles "Pirate King" and "Treasure." They've been dubbed "4th Generation Leaders" by the official Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Kim Jongkook is a prominent South Korean entertainer and performer. He is most commonly known for his role in the reality show "Running Man" and was also a member of the Korean music duo Turbo until its disbandment in 2000.
From the two entities sprung the collaboration album "Season Songs," with the title track "Be My Lover."
ATEEZ x Jongkook's "Season Songs" releases, weighs in on 90's nostalgia
Kim Jongkook and ATEEZ's collaboration was released on August 16, 2021. A reality show titled "The Man of ATEEZ" was also released, to show how the collaboration between the two came about, as well as how the album's creation process panned out.
Prior to their collaboration, ATEEZ won an episode of the reality singing TV show "Immortal Songs," with a song titled "Black Cat Nero" released by Turbo, Kim Jongkook's previous music duo.
Coincidentally, ATEEZ's Mingi's passion of becoming a singer took root after listening to Jongkook's song, "Loveable."
The title track, "Be My Lover," was released with a music video. It is a bright and colorful song, with a beat very reminiscent of 90's K-pop tracks, mixed with modern beats - a fitting synergy between the music of Jongkook's generation and ATEEZ's generation.
Two other tracks were released along with "Be My Lover"; "White Love," a warm and winter-themed track, and "Black Cat Nero," a cover of the original Turbo track of the same name, with ATEEZ's own flair and style added to it. ATEEZ members Hongjoong and Mingi have participated in writing for the track "White Love."
As the music video for "Be My Lover" was released, fans of ATEEZ flooded social media with excitement, sharing their views on the song.
Previously, ATEEZ collaborated with solo artist Rain, K-pop boy group Monsta X, and K-pop girl group Brave Girls for Starship Entertainment's Pepsi Campaign. Together, they created the song "Summer Taste." More information can be found here.
Also read: Are Jennie and G-Dragon dating? New information gives rumors traction