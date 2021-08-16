ATEEZ x Jongkook collab makes its much-anticipated arrival

ATEEZ and Kim Jongkook's song is finally here, and fans are celebrating the cheerful summer collaboration!

ATEEZ is an 8-member K-pop boy group under KQ Entertainment. They debuted in 2018 with their lead singles "Pirate King" and "Treasure." They've been dubbed "4th Generation Leaders" by the official Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Kim Jongkook is a prominent South Korean entertainer and performer. He is most commonly known for his role in the reality show "Running Man" and was also a member of the Korean music duo Turbo until its disbandment in 2000.

From the two entities sprung the collaboration album "Season Songs," with the title track "Be My Lover."

ATEEZ x Jongkook's "Season Songs" releases, weighs in on 90's nostalgia

Kim Jongkook and ATEEZ's collaboration was released on August 16, 2021. A reality show titled "The Man of ATEEZ" was also released, to show how the collaboration between the two came about, as well as how the album's creation process panned out.

Prior to their collaboration, ATEEZ won an episode of the reality singing TV show "Immortal Songs," with a song titled "Black Cat Nero" released by Turbo, Kim Jongkook's previous music duo.

do u remember in ateez's first immortal songs when they did black cat nero and kjk was like "ateez could release this song right now, this could be an ateez song" and now it's on their album — nat 🐧 (@natacular) August 14, 2021

Coincidentally, ATEEZ's Mingi's passion of becoming a singer took root after listening to Jongkook's song, "Loveable."

jh: mingi hyung said he dreamt of becoming a singer after listening to the song 'loveable'

kjk: really?

mg: i wanted to become a ballad singer

mg: since then i started to dream of becoming a singer

kjk: you look a bit like me too

mg: i heard that a lot ever since i was young pic.twitter.com/AUgu4Z3Qz5 — celine (@sandorokis) August 11, 2021

The title track, "Be My Lover," was released with a music video. It is a bright and colorful song, with a beat very reminiscent of 90's K-pop tracks, mixed with modern beats - a fitting synergy between the music of Jongkook's generation and ATEEZ's generation.

Two other tracks were released along with "Be My Lover"; "White Love," a warm and winter-themed track, and "Black Cat Nero," a cover of the original Turbo track of the same name, with ATEEZ's own flair and style added to it. ATEEZ members Hongjoong and Mingi have participated in writing for the track "White Love."

As the music video for "Be My Lover" was released, fans of ATEEZ flooded social media with excitement, sharing their views on the song.

I am so in love with this!!! The outfits, the smiles, the song, the gg-like choreo mixed with some 90s, MINGI, the RAPLINE… I have a spinning wheel of emotions going on right now 😍🤩😭



ATEEZ x JONGKOOK

Collab of All Seasons#1세대_4세대_콜라보 @ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #에이티즈 — Fa’s Universe (@ontreasureroad) August 16, 2021

listening to ATEEZ X KIM JONGKOOK new song be like: pic.twitter.com/IlXIB6okXI — Berry (@Berry94614564) August 16, 2021

Done listening to this two and they did very well in making this song, I think every gen would like the songs :) esp white love

ATEEZ x JONGKOOK

Collab of All Seasons#1세대_4세대_콜라보 @ATEEZofficial #ATEEZ #에이티즈 pic.twitter.com/PMxuvXzZ2m — stan•talent (@teezers_tiny) August 16, 2021

woosan is literally so cute see them look at each other during the group dance aww Amicus Ad Aras



ATEEZ x JONGKOOK

Collab of All Seasons#1세대_4세대_콜라보 @ATEEZofficial

#ATEEZ #에이티즈 pic.twitter.com/gE6bieHJr1 — ateezpresent (@wowsexywoo) August 16, 2021

san is so GORGEOUS.



ATEEZ x JONGKOOK

Collab of All Seasons#1세대_4세대_콜라보 @ATEEZofficial pic.twitter.com/Lxo4eofjhi — leilani’s 산 (@leimontiny) August 16, 2021

thank you kim jongkook for giving ATEEZ an opportunity for a collaboration. and thank you so much for taking care of them. the whole aura and mv look so fun, youthful, and filled with enthusiasm 🏖



king of summer concepts 😍 pic.twitter.com/Jnxt3GeCmh — 홍중's #1 cheater 🏖 (@FIX0NATZ) August 16, 2021

Previously, ATEEZ collaborated with solo artist Rain, K-pop boy group Monsta X, and K-pop girl group Brave Girls for Starship Entertainment's Pepsi Campaign. Together, they created the song "Summer Taste." More information can be found here.

Also read: Are Jennie and G-Dragon dating? New information gives rumors traction

Edited by Gautham Balaji