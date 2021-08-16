Are Jennie and G-Dragon dating? New information gives rumors traction

The "Jennie Kim and G-Dragon" rumors are back in full force once again, after the pair were spotted together at the former's CF shoot recently.

Jennie Kim is a member of the 4-piece K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, while G-Dragon is a part of BIGBANG, a 4-member K-pop boy group. They are both currently signed under YG Entertainment, along with their respective groups.

With a new lead on the story came a new wave of reactions from people part of the K-pop community. Many were divided on how they felt about the alleged couple due to factors regarding their shared past.

Are Jennie and G-Dragon a couple? Fans seem to think so, as the two are spotted together

Since the duo's latest spotting, the rumors surrounding Jennie and G-Dragon's apparent relationship have once again gained traction.

As per a report from South Korean news agency Star News, the former was paid a special visit by the BIGBANG member while shooting for a product advertorial for which she is an endorsement model. As stated by Star News, the supposed couple are "dating well," going strong, and meeting frequently.

Some fans were unconvinced by the news, owing to the lack of pictures provided when reporting the news.

LMAO WHERES THE PROOF THAT JENNIE AND GD ARE DATING 😭😭 LEAVE JENNIE ALONE pic.twitter.com/nqe1C6HYRP — nikole (@purplebeaniee) August 16, 2021

rumor is just a rumor until there's a perfect proof or confirm by the company that jennie and gd is dating. — sapphire🍁 (@shadykim007) August 16, 2021

wtf why are news articles claiming that jennie and gd are dating when there are no pictures/proofs!?!??!?! leave jennie alone — mika (@mikariiya_) August 16, 2021

These rumors first saw light when South Korean newsgroup Dispatch said that the two K-pop idols had been dating for almost a year. They also provided pictures of the two meeting at G-Dragon's home in Seoul's Hannam-dong.

Dispatch is infamous for revealing secret celebrity couples in the K-pop industry. Usually, the pairs they assume will generate the most buzz and hype are reserved for revelation on New Year's every year.

When pushed to comment on the dating rumors (when they first broke out), YG Entertainment put out a statement saying they couldn't confirm anything regarding the private lives of their artists.

Jennie and G-Dragon were first seen on-screen together for the latter's "That XX" music video. It was released in 2012, and at that time, Jennie was around 16 years old, while G-Dragon was around 24.

The discourse was rampant among fans regarding the age gap between the two artists, with different perspectives being shared.

Jennie is 25 years old (26 in Korean age). GD is 32 years old (33 in Korean age). Stop being ageist! No one is minor and pedo here. Plus, we're all just fans. We have no say on their lives. Dating or not, RESPECT THEM!!! THEY ARE HUMANS TOO!!! — Shai ✨ (@shaicology) February 24, 2021

i honestly dgaf about the age gap between jennie and gd what bother me is they knew each other since jennie were 16/17 and i think they are like bro sis relationship🥴 — town painted. (@IoontheworId) February 24, 2021

The fact that people used to call Jennie "GD's daughter". That does not age well 😭 — S (@rosiexpcy) February 24, 2021

To people who are fussing about GD dating Jennie because of the age difference...



THEY ARE TWO CONSENTING ADULTS. — K. (@yhixings) February 24, 2021

jennie and gd.... can old men find people their own age.... — ♡ (@breadcrusts) February 24, 2021

What's wrong if GD had known Jennie since she's 15? Why's that a bad thing? Lmao unless GD started hitting Jennie on that age age but no, she's 25 now. They're both adults. — rishi. (@rebelianne) February 24, 2021

If jendragon is true, I don't really care about the age gap but it's the fact that gd literally saw jennie grew up i----- pic.twitter.com/sztdbIr66a — joi 🐣 #DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING (@osheanview) February 24, 2021

so jennie and gd have 7 years age difference- — luna is $1 | ANGEL DAY !!! (@0X1DANIEL) February 24, 2021

Wait a damn minute? GD met Jennie in 2012 which was 9 years ago. 25 - 9 = 16 (Jennies age) 32-9 = 23 (GD) Age. Dating someone who was a high schooler when you met them while you were saving up for your retirement funds? It’s getting weird guys. pic.twitter.com/lMU62xk4Df — Sage 🏳️‍⚧️ #suspendedera (@wigflewtopluto2) February 24, 2021

As with the first outbreak of these rumors, there were plenty of fans supporting the two, asking others to respect their privacy and leave them alone.

idk but jennie and gd really looks good together but allkpp articles makes her look like a slvt like,,, whatthefvck leave her alone — CON ⁷ 콘콘 (@mintradamus_) August 16, 2021

leave gd, jennie and hyunsuk alone people wtf — keikei 🍀 (@fxxkxngagree00) August 16, 2021

ebarg, GD and jennie are just like siblings. why are you all so malicious!!??? LEAVE JENNIE ALONE — louiza paals (@zariyah631) August 16, 2021

Wait there is a rumor again about GD and Jennie . If yess.. leave them alone… — 🍀echiko 🍀 (@echikoluphy) August 16, 2021

As there is no confirmation from either YG Entertainment or the idols themselves, the alleged relationship is still technically just a rumor. Aside from their initial statement, the agency is yet to respond.

