BTS RM's response to "chart manipulation" in Billboard article has ARMYs demanding an apology

Billboard's latest story on BTS has unleashed the wrath of ARMYs, in an unexpected turn of events.

As the seven men flaunted summery and vintage vibes, donning luxurious outfits, they sat for Billboard's cover story for 2021. The company is also releasing a Limited Edition Box Collection Set of BTS with eight individual covers for each member.

While Billboard articles usually give fans a whole lot of insight and new content, their latest article Inside the Business of BTS - And the Challenges Ahead has turned 180 degrees. ARMYs are gradually taking over the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and demanding an apology.

What went wrong in BTS' Billboard article?

The article hits right where it matters the most - the challenges and pressure of BTS. Whether it is the continuous stress with a no-break time for almost seven years or the hushed topic about their military service, it offers the members' viewpoints on both of them.

It even solidifies the group's greatest milestones - the unparalleled, unexpected power of smashing Billboard, YouTube and Grammy records, and even turning one-time-small agency Big Hit Entertainment into a now-behemoth called HYBE Corporation.

The article came straight to the point of 'chart manipulation' allegations ARMY were accused of, during "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" release time. It talks about fans' whole mechanics and strategy of trying to make BTS top Billboard charts by organized streaming and buying albums in bulk. It also mentions certain fans of other celebrities accusing ARMYs of the same.

The allegations do not sit right with ARMY and it looks like it didn't sit right with BTS' leader, RM, either. ARMY and BTS have an inseparable bond. Even a slight negative comment about any of them can make the other one bounce with anger.

Here's what RM said in response to 'chart manipulation':

"It's a fair question. But if there is a conversation inside Billboard about what being No. 1 should represent, then it’s up to them to change the rules and make streaming weigh more on the ranking. Slamming us or our fans for getting to No. 1 with physical sales and downloads, I don’t know if that’s right ... It just feels like we’re easy targets because we’re a boy band, a K-pop act, and we have this high fan loyalty."

This "change your rules, don't slam our fans for their loyalty" attitude has earned massive respect in front of ARMYs. Twitter is abuzz with ARMYs demanding an apology from Billboard and protecting their artists with all their might, all the while, loving RM's response.

ARMYs are also boycotting the Magazine and spreading the word about it. Check out some tweets under #BillboardApologizeToBTS:

Dear Billboard,



The articles are horrible. You're like a cry baby for complaining straight to BTS about Armys. Still, thanks for amazing photos of our boys.#ARMY #BTS #BillboardApologizeToBTS #PermissiontoDance pic.twitter.com/GACLsTsdI3 — jinnie ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@530kjin_04) August 26, 2021

this billboard interview really showed that it’s bts and army against the world — ᴮᴱ 𝔂𝓾𝓻𝓲𖧵 ✰ (@_swaggyjimin) August 26, 2021

we will still be here for bts and keep charting their songs, keep crying @billboard — inday yoongi⁷ 🔞 (@yoonietangerine) August 26, 2021

