ARMY goes berserk for missing hints of BTS x Megan Thee Stallion's #BUTTERTHEEREMIX

The highly-anticipated BTS and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, #BUTTERTHEEREMIX, is finally up for release. The song Butter feat Megan Thee Stallion was announced a few hours earlier after many legal ups and downs.

The announcement of the two big pop icons collaborating has taken the Twitter universe by storm.

Butter is the second all-English song released by record-breaking global superstars BTS in May, breaking countless records. The band previously released three "Butter" remixes — Cooler, Hotter, and Sweeter.

But the upcoming release is one that has the ARMY excited. However, one thing fans can't get their heads around is how Megan's possible hints for #BUTTERTHEEREMIX had gone unnoticed!

Did Megan Thee Stallion hint at working with BTS for #BUTTERTHEEREMIX?

Social media interactions between celebrities are a great measure to judge who they're in contact with. With the hawkeye abilities of the ARMY, they've managed to pull together the pieces, hinting at a potential collab.

Megan Thee Stallion recently uploaded a workout story to her Instagram account with Butter playing in the background. She also posted a picture with candy emojis, similar to the ones BTS leader RM posted on Weverse.

An ARMY noticed RM's post consisting of eight emojis, such as candy, cake, honey, and emphasizing the word "sweet." The ARMY also corrected their mistake on Jin's screenshot, mentioning that it talked about Coldplay's collab, not Megan's.

Readers can check out the post below:

they gave us so many hints about the collab??!? we all got it now?!?!😭#BUTTERTHEEREMIX #BTSxMEGANisComing pic.twitter.com/GLmKf6Y8IX — Kajal Youniverse🌍⁷ (@kmohanty99) August 25, 2021

The ARMY is as sharp as an eagle (or more) when it comes to anything remotely related to BTS. Now, they are wondering if "sweetest thang" is a part of the #BUTTERTHEEREMIX lyrics!

They've also connected Suga's new pink hair to the whole remix vibe, which is full of candies, bubblegum, and pink style!

SWEETEST THANG us prolly the lyrics huh???? This is Givin me high lvl pink candy vibes. Also, yoongi's hair was pink in zoom meeting. Ya'll IT'S SOME PINK HOT SHIT🍭🍬🍫🧁🍧🍩💗🔥 pic.twitter.com/PMbTbdkSWG — SB⁷|ᴾᵀᴰ💃🏻 (@heptade07) August 25, 2021

While some fans still can't reel in the fact that they missed such apparent hints, some are making deductions for the future of #BUTTERTHEEREMIX. Check out the predictions below:

So we'll have a new MV coming with the boys and Meg right?! I mean she hinted that she was in a new set weeks ago🧈💗 #BTSxMEGANisComing #ButterTheeRemix pic.twitter.com/NJ16oCM43g — ᴮᴱSaяah 💛🧈 ⟭⟬⁷⟬⟭ (Slow) (@__Samira7__) August 25, 2021

Imagine , Megan say the real hot girl shit and



Jimin goes to Ahh!!👅#ButterTheeRemixpic.twitter.com/ksDDl8Qs2u — cute_minjoon 🌱 (@cute_minjoon) August 25, 2021

That's exactly where Megan's rap part might be added in place of BTS' dance break!!!



This edit....... Butter remix ft. Megan is coming!!!



😭😳🔥🔥#BUTTERTHEEREMIX #ButterTheeRemix #BTSxMEGANisComing pic.twitter.com/UAmgvxiU0i — BTS_UPDATES⁷ 🧈👅 (@BTSupdate_7) August 25, 2021

The world is lighting up with excitement over the announcement of #BTS_Butter feat. @theestallion, coming 08/27! 🌎✨ @BTS_twt



The trends map is pink in honor of #BUTTERTHEEREMIX 🧈💗 @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/tv3QZCdxSY — Research BTS 🔍⁷ (@ResearchBTS) August 25, 2021

BTS' #BUTTERTHEEREMIX is currently trending at #4 and Megan at #3 on worldwide trends on Twitter. It shows how excited the entire world is for a collab between two of the biggest pop icons of the 21st century.

Butter feat Megan Thee Stallion by BTS will be released on August 27, 2021, at 1 pm KST.

