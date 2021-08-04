Top 5 BTS title tracks as of 2021

BTS are constantly putting out new releases, but they aren't thrown out haphazardly. The band is always looking to jump ahead of trends or experiment with different styles.

While B-sides are a whole other story, the title-tracks of their albums are often a great example of how flexible they are when it comes to trying out different styles.

Here's a list of some of the best BTS title tracks that they've put out since debut.

Which is the best BTS title track?

1) Blood Sweat & Tears

Blood Sweat & Tears, is usually the track that made people listen to BTS (besides "Dope"). The classy, up-scale and mythological concept was extremely well presented by BTS. The song is of the Moombahton genre (mixed with trap, dancehall and tropical house) and sparked the Moombahton trend in the K-pop industry.

2) No More Dream

No More Dream is BTS' debut song, released on June 12, 2013 in their debut single-album "2 Cool 4 Skool." It was written by Big Hit Music's in-house producers, including BTS members RM, Suga and J-Hope.

While the visuals might seem tacky and try-hard (which BTS members themselves have stated, jokingly) the song itself is super catchy, filled with meaningful verses. Plus, who can forget Suga's iconic "Big house, big cars and big rings" line?

3) Idol

BTS' Idol was released on August 24, 2018 as a part of the Love Yourself: Answer album. Not only did it break several records, it also has an alternative version featuring Nicki Minaj.

4) I Need U

BTS fans know how iconic "I Need U" is as a release. Not only was the song a turning point in their aesthetic and visuals as a group, it was also a turning point in their career, as it net them their first win on a South Korean music show.

I Need U was released as a track in their EP, "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1." The EP was the first in a trilogy, the first that put the "Bangtan Universe" storyline, which's been pushed forward through their music videos, into the forefront.

5) On

On is a title track from BTS' "Map of the Soul: 7" album. A remixed version featuring American singer Sia was also released.

The song is quite different from BTS' others and is a good example of how BTS aren't afraid to experiment with their music styles. The song is intentionally stylized very similar to those used in performances by marching bands; owing to its instrumentals, formations, and song structure.

