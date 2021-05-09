5 best BTS songs by Jungkook: How the Maknae stands out with his artistry

BTS's Jeon Jung Kook, known mononymously as Jungkook, is the baby of the boy group. However, that does not mean that the BTS maknae is any less talented. As one of the main vocalists of the group, Jungkook has made an impact of his own.

Not only was he the most searched K-Pop male idol in 2019 and 2020, but Jungkook was also ranked 1st in Top K-Pop Stars for three consecutive years on Tumblr. Jungkook's solo live broadcast on V Live earlier this year set a new record for the most real-time viewers.

Jungkook's songs are a testament to the fact that the singer is more than just his BTS fame. The following are some of his solo songs that show why Jungkook stands out.

Jungkook's best solo music

#1 - Begin

While RM, aka Namjoon, wrote the lyrics for the track, Begin, from the album "Wings," the BTS leader wanted to write it from Jungkook's perspective. RM said in an interview that while Jungkook never says that he is stressed or under pressure, the only time he saw the maknae express those feelings was when the rest of BTS themselves were going through a rough time. RM used this feeling to capture Jungkook's spirit.

#2 - Still With You

"Still With You" is Jungkook's first official solo song outside BTS's discography, which was released during the Festa 2020 Party last year. The jazz-inspired ballad features gentle acoustic tones and drum beats, and Jungkook's vocals sing about wanting to reclaim a lost love. Produced by Jungkook and Pdogg, who regularly collaborates with BTS, the song conveys Jungkook's feelings toward ARMY, the BTS fanbase.

#3 - Euphoria

In another song from "Wings," Jungkook's Euphoria captures the essence of the group before they became a global phenomenon. With innovative music videos and lyrics penned by a team including RM, Euphoria became one of the best-selling songs at its release. Euphoria also became an instant hit with fans since its chorus was easy to sing along with.

#4 - My Time

"In My Time," Jungkook croons about his feelings and emotions of going from a trainee to an adult and not having the time to enjoy things that most people of his age do. Co-written by RM and Jungkook, "My Time" was the ninth track of "Map of the Soul: 7" and saw Jungkook maturing beyond his maknae label.

#5 - Decalcomania

In "Decalcomania," Jungkook sings entirely in English. Jungkook composed the song with help from Namjoon and released the track on Twitter on his 22nd birthday. The track features the vocalist's mellow vocals. However, it is only available in its demo version. Hopefully, Jungkook will release a full version of the track soon.

