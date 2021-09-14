BTS attend President Moon Jae-In's special envoy ceremony at the Blue House

BTS has yet again become the pride of South Korea. The history-making septet made history as the first group of artists from the pop industry to be appointed as special envoys of South Korea. On September 14th, BTS visited the Blue House and officially certified special envoys by South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

This is an outstanding achievement for the group, who have been influencing millions of people across the world with their positive messages. They also have a major role to play in spreading Korean culture far and wide.

President Moon Jae In appoints BTS as special envoys

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all wore black formal suits for the special envoy ceremony on September 14th. President Moon Jae-In arrived and greeted the BTS members with a fist bump.

Along with BTS, Chief of Staff Yoo Young Min, Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui Yong, Director of National Security Office Suh Hoon, Second Deputy Director Kim Hyung Jin, and HYBE representatives were present at the ceremony.

Each member was presented with an appointment certificate, a diplomatic passport, and a fountain pen.

The appointment of BTS as special envoys is a historic achievement. It was a given that the members would be nervous. But during individual photo sessions with the President, J-Hope gave two thumbs up to President Moon Jae-In, making the room erupt with laughter.

BTS will also attend the UN General Assembly which will be held on September 20 along with the President to be a part of the Sustainable Development Goals Moment.

After the ceremony, President Moon Jae In praised BTS, calling them Korea's national dignity. As Twitter user @choi_bts2 translated, the President shared:

"UN asked me to attend the SDG event as a representative of the leaders from the world and they invited BTS as a representative of the young people over the world."

Check out RM's reply as translated by them too, below:

"We always have thought how to repay the loves we've received and how to give lots of things at the same time, and mr. president gives us such a good opportunity just at the right time, we think this is so honorable thing and we will try to work hard as special envoys" @BTS_twt — Soo Choi 💜 My Universe is coming! (@choi_bts2) September 14, 2021

It is also reported that BTS will share a hopeful message and a video performance on the day of the event.

Take a look at the photos shared by BTS of their glorious moments.

ARMYs have since been celebrating the group's historic achievement.

I'm screaming YALLLLL



From the rules to who doesn't qualify to get Diplomatic Passport



•Applicants younger than 30-35 years of age UNLESS they’ve achieved something OUTSTANDING



BTS in their 20s got Diplomatic passport from President Moon himself pic.twitter.com/PHGByHzUWW — ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬🪐🌌(zergdouniot7 sworded) (@seoktr) September 14, 2021

Stan a group that makes you proud everyday💫#방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/cCmHLJ1zF5 — dira⁷ ♡'s tannies (@itsOT7paprika) September 14, 2021

BTS Only artist in Korean history who has received 3 national awards; Order of Cultural Merit, Plaque of Appreciation and the Van Fleet Award and now special presidential envoy, truly Korea’s pride 🇰🇷

#BTS #방탄소년단 #SpecialPresidentialEnvoys #BTSARMY #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us pic.twitter.com/1lteCpn259 — Kim_army🇧🇩 (@Kimarmy97727576) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, a source from Big Hit Music shared that BTS members and staff were fully vaccinated ahead of the group's foreign trips.

BTS' speech at the UN SDG Moment will be available to watch on all official UN channels. The group might perform at 10 PM, according to a draft schedule sheet for the UN event.

In other news, the highly-awaited Coldplay X BTS collaboration was recently announced. The artists dropped a gorgeous neon-colored album cover of their single, My Universe.

