BTS bag three out six nomination awards, ARMYs say VMAs snubbed them 

Superstar K-pop group BTS bagged three MTV Video Music Awards this year, out of the six categories they were nominated in. The wins come off as bittersweet for their fandom, ARMY, as they believe VMAs snubbed them from other very well-deserved categories.

BTS won Best K-pop, Group of the Year and Song of the Summer awards at the 2021 VMAs, where they went up against BLACKPINK, Monsta X, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers and others. They were nominated for Best Choreography, Best Pop Song, Best Editing and Song of the Year.

However, ARMYs are upset that BTS did not receive the Best Choreography and Song of the Year award.

ARMYs celebrate BTS' win and throw shade at VMAs

BTS received six nominations in some of the biggest categories, getting their fans excited. But when there was no news of them attending the show, ARMYs decided to not give any views to the show and only wait for the award announcements.

The VMAs took place on 12 September 2021 and had some of the top musicians as attendees. Hosted by Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Chloe, Lil Nas X and more performed their hits at the show with magnificent stage performances.

BTS bagged three awards. The group's first all-English song Dynamite earned them the Song of the Summer trophy, while the second English song Butter earned them the Best K-pop award. Group of the Year also went to BTS, but this was a tad bit predictable, what with all the history-making records almost every other week.

Check out the group's award speech below:

"Army, this is ALL possible thanks to you guys" 💜 Congrats again to @BTS_twt on winning Group of the Year tonight at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/YrshmTWi2x — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021

While some ARMYs are celebrating these awards, a majority of them can't overlook that BTS was snubbed from the Best Choreography and Song of the Year award, according to them.

Best Choreography went to Harry Styles' Treat People with Kindness, which has the popular artist singing and dancing in a retro bar. Comparing this simple dance with BTS' high-level choreography for Butter, ARMYs can't help but believe BTS were the rightful recipient for that award.

I can’t get over the fact BTS lost the best choreo vma… like wtf. Used once again 😑 — Fleur⁷🧈 (@bbhoneybear) September 13, 2021

when SOTY Dynamite got robbed, im disappointed.

but when Butter didn't get the Best choreography, i just laughed so hard. LMAO.



It's confirmed, VMA is rigged 😃😃😃 — BTS_BigHitMusic⁷ (@jayseonkim) September 13, 2021

I find it so freaking funny the fact that vma’s decided last minute to add the best group category (which bts won) and then they hit us with TPWK winning best choreography??? 👀 kinda feels grammy-ishhhhhhhh — gravity💫 (@xKGravityx) September 13, 2021

yes im happy that BTS won three awards & BTS doesn’t need to win every award. losing is normal in life & i leave Harry alone. people are mad at the vma’s not Harry. cuzz i know it’s not Harry’s problem. we’re mad at the vma’s cuz it’s a best choreography award (: — crazy for myself (@pdnimbiased) September 13, 2021

HOW TF DID BTS LOST BEST CHOREOGRAPHY TO HARRY STYLES!?!?!!??? #VMA — Onika (@WhoreForTwice) September 13, 2021

Even when it comes to Song of the Year, which went to Olivia Rodrigo's drivers license, ARMYs argue that Butter charted longer than drivers licence. This point of argument might be a loophole because Rodrigo's song was released four months before BTS'. The second loophole might be that topping charts is not a criteria for getting an award in the VMAs.

