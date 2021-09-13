BTS bag three out six nomination awards, ARMYs say VMAs snubbed them 

Superstar K-pop group BTS bagged three MTV Video Music Awards this year, out of the six categories they were nominated in. The wins come off as bittersweet for their fandom, ARMY, as they believe VMAs snubbed them from other very well-deserved categories.
BTS won Best K-pop, Group of the Year and Song of the Summer awards at the 2021 VMAs, where they went up against BLACKPINK, Monsta X, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers and others. They were nominated for Best Choreography, Best Pop Song, Best Editing and Song of the Year.
However, ARMYs are upset that BTS did not receive the Best Choreography and Song of the Year award.
ARMYs celebrate BTS' win and throw shade at VMAs
BTS received six nominations in some of the biggest categories, getting their fans excited. But when there was no news of them attending the show, ARMYs decided to not give any views to the show and only wait for the award announcements.
The VMAs took place on 12 September 2021 and had some of the top musicians as attendees. Hosted by Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello, Chloe, Lil Nas X and more performed their hits at the show with magnificent stage performances.
BTS bagged three awards. The group's first all-English song Dynamite earned them the Song of the Summer trophy, while the second English song Butter earned them the Best K-pop award. Group of the Year also went to BTS, but this was a tad bit predictable, what with all the history-making records almost every other week.
Check out the group's award speech below:
While some ARMYs are celebrating these awards, a majority of them can't overlook that BTS was snubbed from the Best Choreography and Song of the Year award, according to them.
Best Choreography went to Harry Styles' Treat People with Kindness, which has the popular artist singing and dancing in a retro bar. Comparing this simple dance with BTS' high-level choreography for Butter, ARMYs can't help but believe BTS were the rightful recipient for that award.
Even when it comes to Song of the Year, which went to Olivia Rodrigo's drivers license, ARMYs argue that Butter charted longer than drivers licence. This point of argument might be a loophole because Rodrigo's song was released four months before BTS'. The second loophole might be that topping charts is not a criteria for getting an award in the VMAs.