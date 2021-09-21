Top 10 BTS pick-up lines ARMYs can use anytime, anywhere

Just like the group, BTS pick-up lines never fail. Whether it is to make friends, have fun with inside jokes, or send it to their lovers - some witty BTS pick-up line does no harm but rather increases your chances.

Now that the entire world knows about BTS, it's only fair for ARMYs to use group-specific pick-up lines. These special pick-up lines loaded with puns will make everything 'butter' away from the ordinary ones!

So without further ado, let's get on with it!

Top 10 BTS pick up lines

1) The Tear version

"Would you mind being my 'her'? Because I'd love to be your happy 'tear'"

Even though this might only work with people who prefer 'her' pronouns, you can always tell them to play along with you. The ending's sweet, your soulmate might blush, both BTS' songs 'Outro: Her' and 'Outro: Tear' are great, and that's all that matters!

2) The J-Hope version

"Are you sure you're not J-Hope? Because I can't stop daydreaming about you."

This one will work anytime, any day. One only daydreams about the thing that is closest to their hearts. That's why J-Hope ends up dreaming about his future. Whether it's a friend living far or an internet friend who you love interacting with, this will work on everyone.

3) Soulmates

"It can't be just me, we're definitely seok-mates!"

When you find a fellow J-Hope or Jin stan, this is a sure-shot way of being friends with them. This one line will attract a Seok stan and also raise your reputation points!

4) A new way of calling someone 'MINE'

"You know you're special, because you're JI-MINE."

For that one-in-a-million friend or soulmate who always gets you, this is (although an incomparable) comparison to an ARMY's love for Jimin being proportionate to their love for another human being!

5) Sweetness overload

"Will you be the SUGAr to my KOOKie, please?"

If you love sweet or your loved one does, this is probably the best way to get them more attracted to you. Combining the powers of a genius producer and a talented maknae, the synergy will surely help one create a perfect friend.

6) Loving them even when they're yours

"You 'got the best of me', believe me!"

al⁷ @alberry_01 by far one of my most favorite bts best of me performance



https://t.co/YiIj8HhA2p

A pickup line created from BTS' iconic 'Best of Me'? Why not? The song talks about giving the best of oneself to their loved one, and isn't that what we all try to do too?

7) For first meetings

"Are you, by any chance, named Spring? Because you just made my Day"

First meetings, whether online or offline, are always unique. But ending or starting it with a pun intended with a beautiful pickup line from a similarly beautiful BTS song makes everything special.

8) Jams, anyone?

"You have the jams I've been looking for everywhere."

The iconic (and sometimes cringey) meme of Namjoon saying, 'Jimin, you got no jams' does come into use now. 'Jams' here means a certain buoyant and fun vibe, something one would love if their significant other's personality has!

9) Instant ARMY detector

"You AR-MY angel, baby"

A 100%, never-failing pickup line for a best friend or anyone else is this one. This will also work wonders if you're new to stan Twitter and want some ARMY friends to interact with you!

10) The Make or Break Indicator

"You know BTS?"

If they do, that's your queue to follow them (with their consent). If they don't, then die-hard ARMYs, it's up to you.

Which one of these BTS pickup lines will you use? Let us know in the comments below!

