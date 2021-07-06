Minecraft community compares GeorgeNotFound to Shawn Mendes after recent “hair-do”

George “GeorgeNotFound” Henry Davidson’s fans have recently claimed that he looks like Shawn Mendes. The former's fans have compared his overall look with that of the singer, with multiple users claiming that the YouTuber resembles the Canadian singer, especially with his hair “pushed back.”
Initially, fellow Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” claimed that he had been comparing GeorgeNotFound to the songwriter for several years. Apparently, Dream always thought that GeorgeNotFound looked like the “British” version of Shawn Mendes.
As it turns out, quite a few fans seem to agree and claim that the internet sensation indeed looks like the singer.
Minecraft community thinks GeorgeNotFound looks like Shawn Mendes
The 24-year-old’s overall look has been compared with the Canadian crooner many times. Around mid-June, Dream claimed during a live stream that he had been telling George that he looked like Shawn Mendes for many years.
The content creator claimed that he was surprised when he saw people comparing the two and that GeorgeNotFound would refute his claims.
However, while GeorgeNotFound was previously able to refute his friend’s claims, some fans have taken to Twitter to talk about how similar the two look.
During a recent live stream, the London native was wearing headphones that had “pushed” his hair back, bringing forth even more comparisons with Shawn Mendes.
A range of Twitter users thought that his new “look” was quite similar to the Pickering native. As a matter of fact, the term “Shawn Mendes” was recently trending on United States’ Twitter due to GeorgeNotFound’s fans.
Regardless, while there are differences between the two’s body structures, it appears to be their similar “hairlines” and face shapes that have brought forth the comparisons.
While Dream obviously thinks that his friend looks like Mendes, GeorgeNotFound himself has not yet commented on the matter.
Finally, this is not the first time a comparison has been made between the two. Initially, when Dream made claims about the similarities between the two, quite a few users had responded on Twitter by agreeing.
