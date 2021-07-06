Minecraft community compares GeorgeNotFound to Shawn Mendes after recent “hair-do”

George “GeorgeNotFound” Henry Davidson’s fans have recently claimed that he looks like Shawn Mendes. The former's fans have compared his overall look with that of the singer, with multiple users claiming that the YouTuber resembles the Canadian singer, especially with his hair “pushed back.”

Initially, fellow Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” claimed that he had been comparing GeorgeNotFound to the songwriter for several years. Apparently, Dream always thought that GeorgeNotFound looked like the “British” version of Shawn Mendes.

As it turns out, quite a few fans seem to agree and claim that the internet sensation indeed looks like the singer.

OMFG GEORGENOTFOUND IS A BRITISH SHAWN MENDES I CANT pic.twitter.com/bNS9WN3z5g — cath ψ (@onlyycath) July 6, 2021

Minecraft community thinks GeorgeNotFound looks like Shawn Mendes

The 24-year-old’s overall look has been compared with the Canadian crooner many times. Around mid-June, Dream claimed during a live stream that he had been telling George that he looked like Shawn Mendes for many years.

The content creator claimed that he was surprised when he saw people comparing the two and that GeorgeNotFound would refute his claims.

#DREAM: “I see ppl compare George to Shawn Mendes. that’s so funny bc I use to say that to him all the time 3-4 years ago. And he would say ‘no I don’t’ British version of shawn mendes”



fuck omg — ًmay⋆ (@imissthedteam) June 12, 2021

However, while GeorgeNotFound was previously able to refute his friend’s claims, some fans have taken to Twitter to talk about how similar the two look.

During a recent live stream, the London native was wearing headphones that had “pushed” his hair back, bringing forth even more comparisons with Shawn Mendes.

never thought i'd see shawn mendes trending because of GeorgeNotFound lol pic.twitter.com/XCsNaOHSvB — timmyxshawn (on ig) (@timmyxshawn_) July 6, 2021

shawn mendes and georgenotfound. my two favourite people on this planet. pic.twitter.com/OSPeJc2Pov — jasmine ✰ (@GXLDENGEORGE) July 6, 2021

A range of Twitter users thought that his new “look” was quite similar to the Pickering native. As a matter of fact, the term “Shawn Mendes” was recently trending on United States’ Twitter due to GeorgeNotFound’s fans.

Regardless, while there are differences between the two’s body structures, it appears to be their similar “hairlines” and face shapes that have brought forth the comparisons.

I saw someone saying he had the same hairline as shawn Mendes — arson/bianca🪐 (@bianczquack) July 6, 2021

While Dream obviously thinks that his friend looks like Mendes, GeorgeNotFound himself has not yet commented on the matter.

shawn mendes is gonna wake up and see his name trending wondering what he did only to see the names "dream and george" and ask himself who the fuck are those people pic.twitter.com/02JUe2FaMZ — fio⛅ (@iridescentpetri) June 12, 2021

I mean… if you look back at his vine era and when he was younger, I can see it a bit. pic.twitter.com/11TxDWNgQh — CeeXD (@Courtnie_2020) June 12, 2021

Finally, this is not the first time a comparison has been made between the two. Initially, when Dream made claims about the similarities between the two, quite a few users had responded on Twitter by agreeing.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer