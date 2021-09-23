BTS deepen their friendship with Coldplay by gifting them a modern Hanbok

The BTS and Coldplay interactions are here to stay. On September 23 KST, Coldplay posted a selfie with BTS on their social media channels. While everyone looked dapper, the one that caught ARMYs eyes was right at the center - Chris Martin.

Looking a tad different from others, fans noticed the Coldplay members wearing loose-fitted shirts, only to quickly realize they were modernized Hanboks. This showcased another interesting exchange of cultures that fans have come to love.

BTS gift Coldplay modern Hanboks ahead of their collaboration release

BTS' visit to New York after almost two years gave them an opportunity to interact with the best. Meeting Megan Thee Stallion was the tip of the iceberg, but with news of an official music video for 'My Universe' out, BTS met Coldplay too.

Rather than go back and forth between sending and receiving music recordings, BTS recorded the song 'My Universe' in person with Coldplay and even gifted them a souvenir - the modern Hanbok.

Among the members, Chris Martin stood out the most as he stood in the center, wearing a purple jeogori. Check out the photos below:

Just in case fans weren't sure, they found other pictures on Twitter that confirmed the same.

방탄소년단정국's Publicity @JungkookPub A Fan spotted Chris Martin from coldplay wearing a purple top of modernized hanbok and they said its BTS who gave it to him. Jungkook was spotted in before wearing same top, he also gifted one to an enhypen's member in before. It could be his idea. How sweet 💜 A Fan spotted Chris Martin from coldplay wearing a purple top of modernized hanbok and they said its BTS who gave it to him. Jungkook was spotted in before wearing same top, he also gifted one to an enhypen's member in before. It could be his idea. How sweet 💜 https://t.co/xuN6bzFtFm

Hanbok is a traditional Korean attire that dates back to almost 2,000 years, during the period of Three Kingdoms of Korea. Jeogori, a blouse shirt or jacket and Chima, a skirt or Baji, a pair of trousers, constitute a traditional Hanbok. The outfit is designed to ease movements and be a comfortable fit for everyone.

The modern Hanbok has the same essence, albeit much more suited to 2021 fashion. It became well-known when BTS' youngest member, Jungkook wore a grey-colored modern Hanbok at Gimpo International Airport in 2019. The look became a bestseller as fans figured out the brand, Zijanga, and 'sold out' the outfit multiple times.

However, there can be multiple versions of Hanbok and there's no singular version set in stone. BTS themselves have worn a diverse range of Hanboks, either during the occasion Chuseok or through their performances for the song IDOL.

Also Read

By gifting Megan a KOYA plushie, Halsey a customized mic, and now Coldplay modernized Hanboks, BTS prove that they never leave their friends without giving them gifts to remember their iconic friendship by.

Meanwhile, BTS and Coldplay's highly-anticipated collaboration 'My Universe' will be released on September 24 at 12 AM ET and 1 PM KST.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Danyal Arabi