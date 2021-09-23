BTS finally meets Megan Thee Stallion and show off their incredible friendship 

Since BTS recently met with pop icon Megan Thee Stallion in the US, it has 'You've got a friend in me' from Toy Story 4 playing on ARMYs mind.

The 'Butter' remix feat. Megan's powerful raps ruled over social media and Billboard charts for weeks. The WAP rapper brought a whole new rap and personality to BTS' 'Butter', with the group's dancers J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook later grooving to their fast beats with a complex yet fun dance.

BTS finally meet Megan Thee Stallion in New York

After working miles away and only online, BTS trip to the US for their UNGA speech opened up countless possibilities! The group recently met Coldplay and are rumored to be currently working on a music video for 'My Universe'.

Among other stars, BTS finally met their 'Butter' remix partner, Megan Thee Stallion too. As their friendship was mostly curtailed online, fans wondered what kind of energy the world's two biggest pop stars would give off, and they finally have answers!

BTS members' photos with Megan were a refreshing delight. While ARMYs went berserk over Megan's signature tongue-out and the hand gesture imitated by J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook in their dance cover, the latest photos of the artists meeting up did the same.

BTS and Megan both uploaded photos with each other on their social media. While BTS captioned it 'Butter crew', Megan captioned it 'It's Thee Hot Girl Coach and BTS'. The members also met her bulldog, 4oe and by the looks of the image, Jimin and V had a great time bonding.

Check out the photos below:

Another surprise awaited fans as Megan hours later uploaded photos of her newly-done nails. One of the photos has the rapper resting her nails on RM's BT21 character, KOYA.

Out of curiosity, ARMYs asked Megan if BTS had given the KOYA plushie to her as a gift. She then quote-retweeted one of the replies and confirmed that they indeed did!

As a part of their tradition, BTS hosted a live from their hotel to spend some time with ARMYs. During the live, the members revealed that their first-person interaction with Megan surprised them, as the rapper stood tall, especially with her heels!

Their first reaction to meeting Megan was, "She was tall!". One member shared that they think she was around 176.5 cm, which is about 5'7", and another member interjected, saying she was even taller than that in heels. They also shared that the rapper looked "very innocent" and "kind".

Check out BTS' Butter remix (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) below:

Meanwhile, BTS x Coldplay's 'My Universe' will be released on September 24, 2021.

