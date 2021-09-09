3JisBack trends after Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope dance to BTS' Butter ft Meghan Thee Stallion

BTS idols J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, have set the Internet alight with their brilliant dance moves. This time, the three stars danced to Meghan Thee Stallion's version of their song Butter, which is an earworm unto itself.

Combined with J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook's dance moves, fans had nothing else to ask for. From fan cams that released individual idol moves to the ARMY who went gaga over all three of the BTS stars, Twitter's top trends were all about the trio.

BTS stars J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook do the H-Town sign to honor Meghan Thee Stallion

Meghan Thee Stallion released a remix version of Butter after much delay due to her production company stopping her from releasing the track as planned. She filed a lawsuit to get permission to release the song and received a ruling in her favor.

Finally, she was able to release the song. Jimin had shown his appreciation of the BTS track's remix the day after the song's release on August 27.

On September 9, BTS boys J-Hope, Jungkook, and Jimin danced to Meghan Thee Stallion's remix version of Butter. The three stars also worked the H-town (Houston) sign into their choreography, which was much appreciated by fans of the American rapper.

The particular move was clipped and retweeted by fans across the globe, especially on social media networking site Twitter.

This particular fan also explained the move further in the context of how the Houston rappers originally used the sign:

The rocker symbol too! But Houston rappers use the version with the hand back turned to the viewer for the "H" in Houston! Fingers towards the viewer is a common version, too. Could be intentional or a happy coincidence but that will depend on the Choreographer's intentions!

Fans loved the sync between the BTS boys as well. Appreciation for the choreography also poured in from the fans. Many shared their favorite parts of the choreography and discussed J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook.

to "thumb your nose" at something means you don't care,,,3J don't care about the haters

3Js: Wanna hear a joke?

ARMYS:Sure!

3Js: BONES.

Seriously I am head over heels for Jung Hoseok's, Park Jimin's and Jeon Jungkook's dance and in particular for them.

🙏3J is the only superior dance trio. Jung Hoseok once again proving that he has no bones in his body, he is the coolest dancer. Park Jimin bringing grace with every moves. Jeon Jungkook is ever so stylish while moving swiftly across the floor.

Many fans also shared other moments of J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook from the past to showcase that they were the Holy Trinity.

Jimin's dance skills invited comments from fans about his flexibility and whether he had no bones. A few expressed that they couldn't stop after watching it just once. Some fans even confessed that the number of times they watched the video borders on straight obsessiveness.

