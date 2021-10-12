BTS leader RM's hometown unveils a beautiful mural showcasing love for the superstar

To celebrate BTS' RM, aka Kim Namjoon's birthday, Goyang city's government and a fanbase unveiled a beautiful mural for the star. It is a tourist attraction first announced in August and later revealed on September 17, four days after the artist's birthday.

Now, RM's face, along with pretty colorful flowers, grace the 18-by-12 meter wall on the side of the Goyang Tourist Information center.

BTS' leader RM gets a mural painted for him in his hometown, Ilsan

RM has always been vocal and expressive about his love for his hometown, Ilsan. Ilsan is a district within Goyang, Gyeonggi province, near Seoul. His family moved to Ilsan when he was around five years old, and that's where his love for music started.

Goyang city mostly holds birthday projects for the idol and they did the same this year too. They joined hands with fanbase MoNiJunNi to celebrate his 28th birthday (in Korean age) this year, reports The Korea Herald.

The mural was unveiled on September 17. It has a massive painting of BTS' RM on one side of the wall, with his blue mic in his hand and flowers on the other side. It also has a cute kitty painted on his shoulders.

The mural of BTS' leader RM in Goyang city (Image via The Korea Herald)

RM's love for Ilsan runs deep. And it was this reason that was the biggest motivation for the Goyang City Hall to create the mural to celebrate him as a tourist attraction.

The artist's powerful and unforgettable 2018 UN speech also had a mention of Ilsan. He expressed his love for the hometown he grew up in, calling it a "really beautiful place" sitting in the bask of nature - hills, lakes, and the annual flower festival - all the things RM is known to love wholeheartedly.

The BTS leader mentioned Ilsan in his speech at the UNGA in 2021, talking about his growth.

In the 2015 BTS song Ma City, RM expressed his feelings towards the district explicitly. Some of the lyrics go,

"Even if you give me a hundred thousand dollars to live somewhere else, Ah, no thanks, Ilsan is where I want to be buried even after I die."

Also Read

He describes it as a city of Mon (Mon meaning Rap Monster, the stage name the BTS leader previously used). He even states he loves the Ilsan Lake Park more than the famous Han River in Seoul, calling the city "harmonious" and mentioning the places that helped him grow into the person he is today.

In other news, ARMY has slammed Ticketmaster for selling out BTS offline concert tickets without even giving it a chance to enter the pre-sale period.

Edited by R. Elahi